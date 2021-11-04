41 Best Tech Gifts 2021: Gaming Consoles, Tablets, Smart Devices, And More

Nothing beats waking up and unwrapping a cool tech gadget gift that was left under the Christmas tree. Technology makes the world go round, plus it can earn you some major points when it's given to a friend, loved one, or family member. Or even to yourself. Fortunately, cool hardware doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg, and whether your shopping list has iPads and AirPods or air fryers and coffee makers on it, there'll be something worth having.

If you're trying to impress, you don't want to give a family member or friend a simple gift card to Best Buy, so to help you out, we've rounded up some of the best tech gift ideas for 2020. Keep in mind that all prices listed below indicate the product's regular price and don't reflect any fluctuations or discounts. Amazon regularly slashes the prices on its products, so you may find a sweet deal on your gift item when you click through.

Best video game consoles

One of the best gifts to give and get is a video game console. Not only is it a deluxe item they'll never forget; they'll also be able to get a ton of use out of it. Below we've collected the best video game consoles that are readily available. Of course, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are nearly here, but with preorders selling out quickly, there's no guarantee you'll be able to lock one of the new consoles down in time for the holidays.

Best video game controllers

For gamers, no accessory gets more use than their favorite controller, especially when it's a premium pad made to last them a long time. The following controllers are the best you can get for their respective platforms, but if you want to see more options, check out our guides on the best Nintendo Switch controllers, the best Xbox Series X controllers, and the best PS4 controllers.

Best gaming headsets

The quality of gaming headsets can vary wildly, and if you're not sure which ones are good, then it can be incredibly intimidating to look through all of your available options. We've highlighted some of our picks for gaming headsets below.

Best Bluetooth headphones

Gaming headsets are great, but they're not the best for listening to music, especially when on the go. And cables can get caught on everything these days--doors, benches, and anything else in between home and the destination. That's where Bluetooth headphones excel. Wirelessly connected to any compatible device, your loved one will be able to listen to anything they want in comfort, making Bluetooth headphones perfect for anyone with a long commute or who travels frequently.

Best tablets

A tablet is always an excellent gift for anyone who loves movies, TV, comics, and books. Easy to enjoy around the house or take with you while traveling, tablets are great for entertainment, surfing the internet, or even games.

New iPad Air Starts at $599 Apple unveiled the New iPad Air, which boasts the new A14 Bionic chip and improved cameras, and if you're looking for a tablet to gift a loved one, then this is the iPad to go with. The New iPad Air takes on a shape more similar to the iPad Pro line of tablets and also ditches Apple's proprietary Lightning port for USB-C connectivity. See at Amazon Amazon Fire 10 HD $150 If they're a movie & TV buff, comic book fan, and/or anything in between--and you don't want to break the bank--then the Amazon Fire 10 HD is an excellent option, especially for people who already have an Amazon Prime subscription. It's not the most powerful tablet in the world, but at its price, it's hard to beat. It's capable of pretty much every form of entertainment you can think of and light gaming. It's also available with in-device advertisements at a cheaper price, though we recommend choosing "Without Special Offers," as no one enjoys ads. This is an all-around great gift, but will prove especially useful to any grad moving on from high school. See at Best Buy Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) $130 A cool tech gift for someone who enjoys reading books, the Kindle Paperwhite is a no-brainer. It boasts a wonderfully lit screen that feels like you're reading from actual paper, and you can even do so in the dark. There are two options in storage space--8GB and 32GB--but we've found that the 8GB one is more than enough to store dozens of books at any one time. It also boasts a battery that lasts weeks. If you're tired of turning pages or need something that's extremely easy to read in bed, then the Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for your needs. Even better, plenty of college must-reads and assigned books are available digitally, which could help that budding high school grad save money on books when they get to college. See at Amazon

Best gaming mouse

Choosing the right gaming mouse can make for a tough decision, considering it's something they'll be using a lot if they're a frequent PC gamer. Thankfully, we've tested a lot of different gaming mice from a variety of comapnies, including Logitech, Razer, and more. We've selected a couple for this guide, but if you need more recommendations, you can check out our guide to the best gaming mouse you can buy in 2020.

Best gaming keyboards

Like mice, choosing the right gaming keyboard for someone can be difficult. There are a lot of different options, some better than others in various ways. Thankfully, we've also tested quite the collection of gaming keyboards, so we've chosen a couple that would make any PC gamer happy.

Best Bluetooth speakers

For people who are constantly listening to music, a great Bluetooth speaker is a must-have, especially since so many people's music collections are stored entirely in their phones. There are plenty of great speaker options for home use and for taking on the go, so we've collected our favorites for both.

Beats Pill+ $180 The Beats Pill+ is an excellent, small Bluetooth speaker that boasts 12 hours of battery life and great audio. It also features a USB port that can be used to charge an iPhone or other devices. Those who own the Beats Pill+ can also pair it with a second speaker for stereo audio. See at Amazon Audioengine A2+ wireless speakers $269 Audioengine's A2+ wireless speakers are great Bluetooth options that emulate traditional bookshelf speakers. These work exceptionally well for laptops, record players, and other household appliances, but you can also connect them to your phone. See at Amazon

Best movie & TV streaming devices

For movie and TV junkies, nothing is better than a high-quality streaming device that supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby surround sound. Streaming from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other services as well as buying and renting from multiple storefronts is made easy with one of these handy multimedia devices. Gifting a subscription to one of those services would be another great gift idea--check out our guide to the best streaming services for a breakdown of all current options.

Best smart devices

A good smart device makes for an excellent home assistant, perfect for people who love cooking or listening to music. Most people would appreciate some extra help staying organized and up-to-date, and smart devices can do just that, including adding items to a shopping list, creating appointments on a calendar, reading the latest news, and more, just from verbal commands.

Amazon Echo (4th gen) $100 Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speaker is all someone needs for a hands-off experience with music, news, weather, and more. It features thousands of different skills, including fitness tracking, smart home control, and lost-phone finding--and much, much more. One of the coolest features is using it as an intercom for a home--people are able to talk to anyone in the house as long as they also have an Amazon smart speaker. See at Amazon Echo Show $60 If the Echo is Amazon's smart speaker, then the Echo Show is the company's smart screen gadget. It features everything the Echo does, except with the added bonus of a touchscreen display. It can make video calls, act as a Bluetooth speaker, display movies and shows, and follow recipes, thanks to the many apps and skills the Show is capable of. It works great in the kitchen, living room, and bedroom, whether you're using it as a cooking assistant, alarm clock, or anything in between. See at Amazon

Best smart lighting gadgets

Lighting a house isn't usually the most exciting activity, but Philips Hue's variety of products have made it a lot of fun. Synchronizing lights with movies and games or even setting a room's lights to be a different color, like green or purple, are just a few things people can do with Hue's products, making them great gifts for anyone who enjoys watching movies, gaming, and more.

Best fitness trackers

Fitness is important, especially when gyms are closing down to due to the current pandemic. Fitness trackers make it easy for users to keep up on their goals and challenge themselves every day to beat their previous records. Fitbit makes a number of great options, and these are the best ones.

Fitbit Charge 4 $150 When it comes to fitness-focused trackers, the Charge 4 is at the top of the pile. It features a 7-day battery life, built-in GPS, and a number of smart features like Fitbit Pay and Spotify app control. It has more than 20 different goal-based exercise modes, which can track swimming, running, and many other different exercises. It's also capable of tracking your heart-rate 24/7 and blood oxygen levels while you sleep. See at Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 $180 The Fitbit Versa 2 is a great option for those who'd rather have a smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid. Thanks to its bigger screen, it's capable of displaying more information. It also features the Alexa voice assistant, which means the wearer can ask it to start exercises or start tracking a variety of things, such as heart rate. See at Amazon

Best food and coffee gadgets

There are so many awesome gadgets for food and coffee lovers, and since both are something people need every day, anyone will get a lot of use out of these. From slow cookers to coffee makers, there are some really great options out there.