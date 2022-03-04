Best Switch Grips In 2022: 5 Grips That Make The Nintendo Switch Even Better

A Nintendo Switch grip can truly be a game-changer when it comes to playing in handheld mode. Though we adore the Switch, its form factor can be somewhat uncomfortable, especially during longer play sessions. Even the handheld-only Switch Lite, with its small form factor, suffers from the same issue. That's why a grip is arguably the number one Switch accessory that handheld-focused players should pick up. From the Satisfye Switch grip case (which your Switch just slides into to give you a better grip) to the pricier Hori Split Pad Pro (which actually replaces your Switch Joy-Cons with wider controllers), there's now a variety of Nintendo Switch grip options out there that make the handheld experience far better than it is naturally, and we've tested many of the main options on the market. We've rounded up the best Switch grips, most of which are available for budget-friendly prices.

The best Nintendo Switch grips

Since there are three different Switch models now--standard, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED--you have to make sure you buy a grip that's compatible with your device. Outside of the Hori Split Pad Pro, most standard Switch grips do not work with the Switch OLED due to the slight size difference. At this time, there aren't many Switch OLED grips, though Satisfye recently released an updated ZenGrip Pro designed for Switch OLED that we highly recommend.

For more great accessories, be sure to check out our picks for the best Switch controllers, screen protectors, and carrying cases for 2022.

Note: The prices shown below indicate a product's standard list price and may not reflect any current discounts or other fluctuations.