Best Switch Grips In 2022: 5 Grips That Make The Nintendo Switch Even Better

A Nintendo Switch grip can truly be a game-changer when it comes to playing in handheld mode. Though we adore the Switch, its form factor can be somewhat uncomfortable, especially during longer play sessions. Even the handheld-only Switch Lite, with its small form factor, suffers from the same issue. That's why a grip is arguably the number one Switch accessory that handheld-focused players should pick up. From the Satisfye Switch grip case (which your Switch just slides into to give you a better grip) to the pricier Hori Split Pad Pro (which actually replaces your Switch Joy-Cons with wider controllers), there's now a variety of Nintendo Switch grip options out there that make the handheld experience far better than it is naturally, and we've tested many of the main options on the market. We've rounded up the best Switch grips, most of which are available for budget-friendly prices.
The best Nintendo Switch grips
Since there are three different Switch models now--standard, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED--you have to make sure you buy a grip that's compatible with your device. Outside of the Hori Split Pad Pro, most standard Switch grips do not work with the Switch OLED due to the slight size difference. At this time, there aren't many Switch OLED grips, though Satisfye recently released an updated ZenGrip Pro designed for Switch OLED that we highly recommend.
For more great accessories, be sure to check out our picks for the best Switch controllers, screen protectors, and carrying cases for 2022.
Note: The prices shown below indicate a product's standard list price and may not reflect any current discounts or other fluctuations.
Satisfye ZenGrip Pro 3
$30-$50
The Good:
- Comfortable, ergonomic design prevents cramping
- Doubles as a sturdy stand with room for charging cable
- Inner silicone tabs prevent damage to console
- Works with Switch OLED and Switch
The Bad:
- N/A
The Satisfye Nintendo Switch grip has been one of our favorites for some time, and the updated version of it, the ZenGrip Pro 3, is absolutely the one to buy, as this newly released model works for both Switch OLED and the original Switch.
As with Satisfye's previous model, the ZenGrip Pro is extremely lightweight--it doesn't make the console feel any heavier (in fact, because it makes holding the Switch so much easier, it almost feels lighter). The bottom of the grip has two hooks for additional console support, and they also allow the Switch to stand securely upright on its own, with enough room for the charging cable to run underneath.
Thanks to a clever design, the ZenGrip Pro 3 works perfectly with either the Switch OLED or regular Switch, despite their slight size differences. It comes in a white design to match the white Joy-Cons that come with one of the Switch OLED models. The back of the handles have a textured grip that feels wonderful to hold throughout lengthy gaming sessions.
Like previous Satisfye grips, you can purchase the ZenGrip Pro 3 as a standalone product or as part of a bundle that includes a carrying case capable of storing the Switch and the attached grip.
Whether you're in the market for a grip for Switch OLED or the regular Switch, we'd recommend opting for the ZenGrip Pro 3 since it's compatible with both and is available for the same price.
JETech Protective Case (Switch OLED)
$13
The Good
- Clear design retains the look of the Joy-Cons
- Doesn't block the kickstand
- Budget price
- Solid ergonomics
The Bad
- Doesn't have traditional handles like other grips
This clear grip is great for those who want better ergonomics without hiding the look of the Joy-Con controllers. This is especially good if you think (like we do) that the white Joy-Cons look awesome. JETech's Switch OLED grip is made of a soft plastic that easily wraps around the console. Critically, the grip's form factor doesn't block the Switch OLED's large kickstand, so you can use it while playing in tabletop mode, too. While this grip isn't as nice as some of the standard Switch grips out there, it's the best one we've tested for the Switch OLED. It makes playing in handheld mode far more comfortable. Plus, it's available at an extremely reasonable price. Keep in mind, this grip needs to be removed to dock the console.
We'd also recommend the original version of the JETech grip for the regular Switch. It's available for around 10 bucks, too.
Skull & Co Grip Case
$20
The Good:
- Extremely comfortable, ergonomic design
- Interchangeable grips to help you find the best fit for your hands
- Easily removable
- More affordable than other grips on this list
The Bad:
- Not exactly charging dock-friendly
- Right-stick positioning feels a little awkward
The Skull & Co Switch grip is a slip-on case, just like the one you'd put on your phone, except it also turns your Switch into something that feels a bit more like a proper controller--a much more ergonomic handheld device. The case comes with three pairs of interchangeable grips so you can decide which shape best fits your hands. The Snap Grip is the smallest of the three options, equipped with rounded edges. The Plus Grip is a bigger version of the Snap Grip that protrudes much further out. Lastly, we have the Trigger Grip, which feels the most like a normal controller. It also has a little hooked peak for your middle finger to rest in, which makes your Switch very easy to hold onto, even with one hand. The Skull & Co grip case is a huge improvement over the flat and grip -less Switch Joy-Cons.
In addition to the handles, Skull & Co's Nintendo Switch grip case covers everything but the front of the Switch. This means the shoulder buttons are covered as well, requiring you to press on the case's button covers to press the L, R, ZL, and ZR buttons. However, the distance between the button cover and the button itself is so small that it doesn't feel much different from just pulling the trigger buttons. It also doesn't cover up the part of the console reserved for Switch game carts, which means you can swap games pretty easily. It does make it slightly more difficult to swap out MicroSD cards, but that isn't a huge issue.
You can get the Skull & Co. grip case solo or with a carrying case, which includes some nice storage space for your Switch game cards, as well as a versatile mesh pocket. The newer Grip Case Crystal features a transparent design, a nice option if you have a themed Switch or just want the color to show through.
HyperX ChargePlay Clutch
$60
The Good:
- Ergonomics feel good
- External battery offers around two hours of extra playtime
- Excellent, heavy-duty kickstand that’s great for tabletop mode
- Rubber grips connect and can be used with Joy-Cons as a more traditional controller
The Bad:
- Doesn't completely recharge the Switch's battery while playing
- More features mean a higher price tag
- Not designed for Nintendo Switch Lite
The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch offers a lot more than just its chunky, grippy form factor. The behemoth that is the Clutch feels great to hold if you have large hands, as it adds a substantial amount of comfortable plastic that nestles into the heart of my palms that makes it easy to play any Nintendo Switch game. Of course, that size does add a fair bit of weight--especially when compared to other grips on this list--and it can take some time to get used to the extra heft. However, the ChargePlay Clutch comes with a few key advantages that make it a particularly appealing grip case even if it is a little on the heavy side.
Beyond its ergonomic factor, the most obvious advantage is in the name: the ChargePlay Clutch boasts a portable battery that can charge the Switch while you play. There is a catch, though. The battery's power delivery is not strong enough to completely replenish the Switch's battery while playing. The charging case will, however, keep your Switch alive for an extra two hours before running out of juice itself.
The rubber grips also feature a heavy-duty stand that feels sturdy and instills confidence that your Switch won't fall over if bumped. The Clutch makes for a great tabletop experience, especially since you can take the hand grips off of the unit, slide in the Joy-Cons, and use it as a more traditional controller, with a fit similar to the Switch's official Joy-Con grip. The two grips connect via magnets, which makes for a smooth and easy transition between handheld and tabletop play.
HyperX's ChargePlay Clutch is a great Switch grip with more utility than the competition. Those features allow it to be priced higher than the alternatives, but the battery life, excellent kickstand, and removable grips make the ChargePlay Clutch an easy choice.
Grip's battery life while playing Breath of the Wild:
- About 2 hours 15 minutes
- Kept Switch alive, charged from 5% to 13%
Charging the Switch in Sleep mode from 0% to 100%:
- About 2 hours, 1 out of 4 battery lights on afterward
Charging the Grip's battery from 0% to 100%:
- About 5 hours
Hori Split Pad Pro
$50
The Good:
- Great for those with bigger hands thanks to larger grip
- Turbo function comes in clutch for repeat actions
- Remappable buttons let you optimize gameplay
- Slides into Switch dock while attached
The Bad:
- Doesn't fit most carrying cases
- Still prone to drift within the first year
- Cannot be used wirelessly
The Hori Split Pad Pro has become one of the most popular Switch grip options over the past few years. Instead of sliding over your existing Joy-Cons to give a wider grip, the Split Pad Pro straight-up replaces them with left and right controllers of its own. It offers a much wider grip than any other on this list, making it the most ideal option (in terms of fit) for those with large hands. Its ample size does mean that you'll have trouble fitting your Switch with the Split Pad Pro attached into most carrying cases, though there are third-party cases on Amazon that claim to fit it.
Notably, with the Split Pad Pro, you get a more traditional D-pad on the left controller (unlike the Joy-Cons' four directional buttons), which is soft to press and accurate. The analog sticks are also a massive improvement over the Joy-Cons, offering a full range of motion and the consistent resistance needed for accurate inputs, which is particularly helpful in shooters. And like other premium controllers, the Hori Split Pad Pro features programmable back paddles. These are well-placed and feel natural to use, but their functionality is somewhat limited since you can only program them as a button on the corresponding controller side. This is because each end of the Split Pad Pro isn't in communication with each other and only works while attached to the Switch--there are no wireless capabilities, nor rumble functionality.
This will change when the Split Pad Pro Attachment Set releases next month. The $80 set comes a Split Pad Pro that can be used for docked play by connecting the controllers to a wired attachment, similar to the Joy-Con grip.
