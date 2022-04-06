Best Switch Exclusives: 25 Must-Play Games

The Animal Crossing series has been one of Nintendo's most unassuming smash hits for years, but its Switch appearance blew up like never before due to when it happened to release. It came out in March 2020, just as pandemic lockdowns were beginning and people were looking for some social substitutes to spend their unused dining-out money on. Even outside of that context, though, New Horizons is one of the best in the series to date, simplifying and streamlining some of its systems while keeping all of the charming cozy qualities that made fans fall in love with it to begin with.

See our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review.