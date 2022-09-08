The Best Racing Wheels For PC In 2022

An impossibly fast and luxurious hypercar is probably out of the reach of most people, but the next best thing is a dedicated rig built just for racing games. Racing wheels have evolved over the years to feature some truly realistic features such as force feedback and weighted pedal sets. If you're a PC gamer who wants a more authentic experience while playing your favorite racing games, we've rounded up the best steering wheels for PC.

Our picks for the best PC racing wheels include high-end options with ultra-realistic features aimed at avid racing fans. But if you're not ready to shell out the cash for a Thrustmaster or Logitech wheel--they can get very pricey--we've also included some budget options that will get the job done.

One benefit of playing racing games on PC is that most racing wheels released by peripheral manufacturers are compatible with PC. Additionally, our picks are also compatible with a major console brand such as Xbox or PlayStation. Unfortunately, you won't find high-end wheels that work with PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but you can still take advantage of support for two platforms at least. The two biggest names in racing--Forza and Gran Turismo--each have fairly recent new games in Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7. If you get a PlayStation racing wheel, you can use it for Gran Turismo 7 on PS4/PS5 and Forza Horizon 5 for PC.

We've listed our picks for the best racing wheels for PC in no particular order.

Logitech G29

Logitech G29

When it comes to quality an at a price, the Logitech G29 has long been considered one of the best racing wheels on the market. It's a full setup that's packaged with durable steel pedals, easily accessible controls, and force feedback from the internal motors that is incredibly convincing if you have an on-road accident. This particular model is built for PlayStation consoles specifically, so if you have a PS3, PS4, or PS5, you'll be good to go. Of course, it's also a great PC steering wheel.

Logitech G920

For Xbox and PC owners, the G920 is mostly the same as the G29. It has all of the features of the PlayStation-centric model, the dual vibration motors will wake you up when you understeer, and it's outfitted with Xbox buttons for when you need to make other inputs o the fly.

Logitech G920

Thrustmaster T248

Thrustmaster T248

This steering wheel boasts a premium finish, as it has luxurious leather wrapping, a flexible shape that makes it great for all manner of racing games, and many, many buttons to push. There's even an interactive dashboard that transmits vital data and the force feedback will yank the wheel right out of your hands if you drive recklessly. It comes with a magnetic pedal set that allows for four pressure modes on the brake pedal. The T248 is designed for PlayStation and PC, while the T248X is made for Xbox and PC.

Thrustmaster T300 RS

Thrustmaster T300

Going a step up from the T248, the Thrustmaster T300 RS is a PlayStation and PC racing controller that features a quick and easy wheel-changing system, allowing users to swap in different Thrustmaster wheels. It also has a precise brushless servomotor with plenty of power, a dual-belt system, and a build quality that makes it a long-lasting peripheral to have in your collection.

Fanatic GT DD Pro

Fanatic GT DD Pro

Gran Turismo is considered to be the most precise and accurate game when it comes to driving, and to match that quality, there's the Fanatic GT DD Pro steering wheel. This one is loaded with features, ranging from a carbon fibre-reinforced steering axis, a high level of torque that can be upgraded, and a heavy metal set of pedals that are also upgradeable. If you're only gaming on PC, grabbing this Gran Turismo-inspired wheel may be overkill, but it's a wonderful option nonetheless.

Hori Apex racing wheel

Hori Apex

If the options above are too expensive, then Hori's PC, PS4, and PS5-compatible wheel should provide plenty of racing action without breaking your bank balance. It's full-sized, comes with racing wheels, and a companion app lets you fine-tune it to have a profile that's suited to your racing needs. It'll work with a wide range of games, including heavy-hitters. It doesn't have force feedback or as impressive of a build quality as some other wheels on this list, but it's a solid budget choice.

PXN V3III

This is another budget device, but it offers an awesome perk: compatibility with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. It won't blow you away with its build quality, but it does come with everything you need to have a more realistic experience than with a conventional controller. We'd recommend this one to beginners as well as casual racing fans who dabble with racing games on multiple platforms. Again, the universal compatibility is the best perk here.

Superdrive SV450

Speaking of budget racing wheels with support across all platforms: Meet the Superdrive SV450, the most affordable racing wheel on this list. What the Superdrive SV450 lacks in premium features it makes up for with compatibility across all consoles and PC, decent pedals, and programmable keys. If you're considering switching from a controller to a racing wheel but you don't want to spend too much just to see if you'll enjoy using a different peripheral, then the SV450 should satisfy your curiosity. Just don't expect anything super realistic here.

GT Omega racing wheel stand

Most of the racing wheels mentioned already come with grips and suction cups to keep them sturdy on your desk, but if you want a "proper" setup, this racing wheel accessory is worth checking out. The GT Omega is designed to work with Logitech's G29, G920, and G923 models--as well as several Thrustmaster and Fanatec wheels--and is fully adjustable. Constructed from steel box tubing, you can set this up to favor different driving styles, and when not in use, it can fold up into a more compact shape.

OpenWheeler GEN3

If you've got the space, then installing a full racing cockpit into your gaming setup is a pretty cool idea. The Openwheeler model has a great seat, snappy supports, and is essentially ready to use right out of its box.

Logitech G Driving Force shifter

Automatic gear-changes might make driving easier, but nothing beats the feeling of driving stick and taking direct control of your speed with a shifter. Built for Logitech's G29, G920, and G923 wheels, this shifter can be securely mounted, is made from durable materials, and uses an H-pattern gearbox setup to help you shift into top speed.