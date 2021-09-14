Best Star Wars Games: 10 Must-Play Titles Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars is composed of dozens of different stories, many of which have been told outside of the mainline movies. One of the most prominent sources since the franchise's creation has been video games, with studios reimagining Star Wars' existing stories and characters or creating new ones across dozens of gaming genres, including racing games, shooters, flight simulators, and role-playing games. And though Star Wars games could stand to get a little bit weirder going forward, there have already been plenty of wonderful games that take place in a galaxy far, far away. Below, we've rounded up the 10 best Star Wars games.

As a quick note: These games are not listed in the order of best to worst, or vice versa. We've simply listed them in the order by which they launched, from 1994's TIE Fighter to 2021's Republic Commando Remastered and every game we loved in between. And yes, KOTOR is on the list. You do not have to keep scrolling if you came here just to make sure that we didn't forget to list KOTOR--we got you. And with a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PS5 in the works at Aspyr, there's never been a better time to look back on the iconic BioWare RPG. We'll be sure to come back and update this list as new Star Wars games are released (assuming they're good enough to knock any of these games off).