Best Star Wars Day Deals: Early Discounts Available Ahead Of May The 4th

Star Wars Day 2022 is right around the corner, and for the next week or so you can save big on select Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC games from the franchise. Sales vary by platform and storefront, but you can expect to see big price cuts on Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Knights of the Old Republic, and more.

In case you're not familiar with Star Wars Day, it takes place every year on May 4 due to the fact that saying "May the 4th be with you" sounds like "May the Force be with you." Star Wars Day has grown in popularity in recent years. In addition to deals, you can expect to see new product announcements as well. We'll continue to add to this roundup of Star Wars Day deals as more discounts are revealed.

Best Star Wars deals on Xbox

Microsoft's Star Wars Sale is running from now until May 5--so swing by and check out the impressive discounts while you can. Both the original classic and 2017 remade version of Battlefront 2 are on sale, alongside the iconic Knights of the Old Republic. From Lego games to old-school masterpieces, here are some of our favorite deals.

Best Star Wars deals on PlayStation

Unlike some other storefronts, PlayStation isn't running an exclusive Star Wars sale (at the moment at least). Instead, its deals are wrapped up in its ongoing Games Under $20 event. Plenty of great games are still on sale, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Battlefront 2.

Best Star Wars deals on Switch eShop

Nintendo's Star Wars library is largely limited to re-releases of classic games, but you still have a handful of great titles to choose from. The most enticing is (as usual) Knights of the Old Republic, but you'll also find Star Wars Pinball and Republic Commando available at surprisingly low prices.

Best Star Wars deals on PC

Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin are all getting in on the action this year. Some of the best discounts are on Steam, but its event ends on May 6. After that, be sure to swing by Origin--as it'll be offering price cuts until May 11. All discounts begin on April 29. We'll add to this list of deals as they go live. Unsurprisingly, you'll have the most to choose from on PC.