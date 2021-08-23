Best PlayStation Shooters: 20 Great PS5 And PS4 First-Person Shooters To Play

The best PlayStation shooters come in all shapes and sizes. Some, like Apex Legends and Overwatch, are multiplayer only frag-fests that are best enjoyed with a group of friends. Others, like Destiny 2, borrow from MMOs to create an ongoing, replayable experience where leveling up is as much a part of the draw as pulling the trigger. And plenty, like Metro Exodus and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, are interested in telling a gripping story that will keep you invested from beginning to end. No matter what kind of FPS player you are, the best PS4 and PS5 shooters have something to keep you entertained -- by yourself or with friends. All of our picks are arranged in alphabetical order and playable on both PS4 and PS5, and some have PS5 enhancements.

For more PlayStation game recommendations, check out our roundups of the best PS4 games and best PS5 games so far. While some of the games listed below have split-screen multiplayer, if you're looking for more games to play on the couch with friends, take a look at our list of the best split-screen PS4 games.