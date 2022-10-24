Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Here are the recommended settings for console players on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S:

Best controller settings

Inputs

Button Layout Preset: Tactical

Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2: Off

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Controller Vibration: Off

Trigger Effect (PS5): Off

Whether you choose default or tactical button layout might depend on the type of controller you use. There's a lot of movement happening in Modern Warfare 2 with plenty of opportunities to slide, dive, crouch, and go prone. Tactical layout is recommended for those using a standard controller, as it maps your crouch/slide/dive button to the thumbstick, so you can be quick without ever needing to move your thumb. If you have something like a Scuf or another controller type that lets you remap your buttons, you can just leave this on default setting.

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

Sensitivity Multiplier: Third Person: 1.00 Ground Vehicles: 1.00 Air Vehicles: 1.00 Tablet: 1.00

Vertical Aim Axis: Vertical Aim On Foot: Standard Vertical Aim Third Person: Standard Vertical Aim Ground Vehicles: Standard Vertical Aim Air Vehicles: Standard



For the stick sensitivity, it can vary from player to player. Some pro players stay around 6-8 sensitivity with Call of Duty multiplayer, but some play at extremely high levels of sensitivity. I'd recommend trying out a 6 stick sensitivity and adjusting from there.

MW2 controller settings

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Advanced controls

Aim assist

Target Aim Assist: On

Aim Assist Type: Default

Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

ADS Aim Assist: On

Feel free to test out all the Aim Assist types, but you'll likely just want to keep it set to Default. Precision and Focus gives you a stronger aim assist that only kicks in close to the target. There's also a Black Ops aim assist option for a traditional aim from the Black Ops series, but that seems to feel much like the default setting.

MW2 advanced controller settings

Aiming

ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Inputs Deadzone: Left Stick Min: 0.3 Right Stick Min: 0.3 Left Stick Max: 0.99 Right Stick Max: 0.99 L2 Button: 0.3 R2 Button: 0.3



Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Auto Move Forward: Off

Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Sprint

Grounded Mantle: Off

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Plunging Underwater: Movement

Sprinting Door Bash: On

Setting the Automatic Grounded Mantle to Off isn't a huge deal, but it will help keep you from accidentally mantling at a bad time.

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Backpack Alternate Control: Off

ADS Interruption Behavior: Interrupt

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

Quick C4 Detonation: On

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behavior

Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Best graphics settings for console

Details and textures

On Demand Texture Streaming: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blue: Off

Film Grain: 0.00

Depth of Field: Off

FIDELITYFZ CAS: On

FIDELITYFZ CAS Strength: 50

For the On-Demand Texture Streaming, it's unclear how much data this uses. If you have unlimited data then it can't hurt to turn it on, but set this to off or limited if you have a data cap. You could set the setting's download limit to something small. It also requires 25GB of extra storage, which is something you might not want to use up.

MW2 view settings

View

Field of View: 100.00 ADS: Field of View: Affected Weapon Field of View: Default

First-Person Camera View: Least 50%

Third-Person Camera View: Least 50%

Brightness: Adjust brightness to your specific monitor/TV

Safe Area: Adjust to your specific monitor/TV

The higher you set the field of view, the more you can see, but it also zooms everything out. For the Field of View, the settings let you go all the way to 120, but this tends to leave you feeling zoomed out too far. It's all personal preference here, but I recommend testing somewhere between 90-100.

Best audio settings

MW2 audio settings

Volumes

Audio Mix: Home Theater or Headphones Bass Boost

Master Volume: 100

Music Volume: 75

Dialogue Volume: 80

Effects Volume: 100

Hit Marker Volume: 80

Mono Audio: Off

This setting is the hardest to list because it can be a lot of personal preference and dependent on what device you're using for audio. If your sound is coming through your TV, Home Theater gives you great sound and decent footstep audio. If you're using a headset, Headphones Bass Boost is a great option. Everything is super loud in Call of Duty games, but you don't need everything at max volume to make the most of the experience. Personally, I like to slightly lower the volume of everything except the effects volume. Effects is going to include the game's precious footstep audio, so I'd never suggest turning that one down.

Subtitles

Subtitles: Default

Subtitles Size: Default

Opacity: 0

This is absolute personal preference. Here you can choose Default, where subtitles only appear during the campaign, or you can choose to activate subtitles across all modes, or even turn them off. There are also three subtitle sizes to choose from, so pick what size best suits your needs. There's also an option to change the opacity, so you can lower it or increase this for better visibility.

Voice Chat

Voice chat device: Choose your specific device

Microphone Test: Off

Channels

Auto-Connect At Match Start: Lobby

Mute Yourself When Connecting: Off

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music: On

Hit Marker Sound Effects: MW

Reduce Tinnitus Sound: Off

The default settings are listed for the Advanced Audio because, again, this is personal preference. I personally like the Reduce Tinnitus Sound turned on to reduce the sometimes extreme sound of the flashbang and concussion grenade effects. Choose what's best for you.

Adjusting these console settings should help you get the best aim, movement, audio, and visuals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Make sure to check out our perk guide for Modern Warfare 2, as the perk system is a bit different for this new year. We also list the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2, and explain all the changes to the Gunsmith feature.