Best-Selling Video Games Of November In US Include Call Of Duty, God Of War

NPD's monthly report for November is here, which means we now know what games sold the best last month. Though the data doesn't have a lot of surprises, there's one name in the top 5 that might give you pause: Sonic Frontiers.

Yes, while everyone's favorite hedgehog hasn't starred in many acclaimed games lately, the "open-zone" Sonic Frontiers has sold a lot of copies, and it garnered a fairly positive critical reception, as well. However, number one is definitely no surprise--Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has become one of the best-selling games in the franchise ever, which is no mean feat. It even passed Elden Ring to become the top-selling paid game of 2022 in the US, though it's only been out for a little more than a month.

God of War Ragnarok comes in at number two, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at number three, Sonic Frontiers at number four, and Madden NFL 23 at five. FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, Gotham Knights, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Mario Party Superstars round out the top 10, in that order. The only other new game on the list is Tactics Ogre Reborn, coming in at number 17. Elden Ring is number 11. It's worth noting that Pokemon only includes physical sales, as well as Mario Party.

Given that NPD predicted Elden Ring as the top-selling premium game of 2022, the emergence of Modern Warfare 2 as the new number one is quite an achievement. Number three on the year is Madden NFL 23, four is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and God of War: Ragnarok is five.