Best-Selling PS4, PS3, And Vita Games In Europe Revealed For July 2017

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has dominated sales charts since its launch at the end of June, and July's are no different. The European charts for PlayStation platforms on the PS Store were revealed today, and Crash remains king on PS4.

On the EU PS Blog, Sony shared the charts for European sales on all of the PlayStation platforms. Crash Bandicoot charted at number one last month, as well, even though it was only available for a couple of days in June. Crash also came in at first place on the US chart for July.

Although there are some shared entries with the US charts, there are several notable differences. For example, Grand Theft Auto V actually rose to second place in the European PS4 chart, while Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor surged to second in the US chart.

The top sellers list for PS VR is marked by a strong start for Superhot VR, the excellent shooter that launched in mid-July. The DLC chart, meanwhile, saw Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer rise to first place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles fell to second.

Vita's list for July underwent a pretty significant change from June's chart; Street Fighter X Tekken topped the list this month, followed by Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles and Borderlands 2. Finally, FIFA 17 unsurprisingly came in first again on the PS3 list. The Last of Us, which was number one on the US list, came in tenth in Europe this month.

You can find the full sales charts for all the platforms on the PlayStation Blog; the PS4 and DLC lists can be seen below. Last month's ranking for each game is in parentheses.

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (1) Grand Theft Auto V (4) Rocket League (10) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (20) Minecraft (12) Friday the 13th: The Game (2) FIFA 17 (3) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Re-entry) Mortal Kombat XL (RE) Battlefield 1 (9) Battlefield 4 (8) Star Wars: Battlefront (7) Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (RE) Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (RE) Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition (RE) Elite Dangerous (New) Ratchet & Clank (RE) EA Sports UFC 2 (17) Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate (RE) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (19)

DLC