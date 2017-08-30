Best-Selling Games For Australia And New Zealand In Past Week Revealed

The IGEA has released the latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand, showing that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy entered at No. 1 for both markets for the week ended August 27. The game pushes the weekly powerhouse Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy down the all-platforms charts, though it still made it into the top five in both countries.

In New Zealand, the top five best-selling games of the week for all platforms also included Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Madden NFL 18, F1 2017, and Sebastian Loeb Rally Evo. For Australia, the top five included F1 2017, Madden NFL 18, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Grand Theft Auto V after Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

You can see the full lists of best-selling physical games for the week ended August 27 on all platforms below. Note that digital sales are not included and specific unit sales were not disclosed.

Best-Selling Physical Games For Week Ended August 27

Australia

All Platforms

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy F1 2017 Madden NFL 18 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Mario Kart 8 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Rugby League Live 4 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation 4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy F1 2017 Madden NFL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rugby League Live 4 The Last of Us Agents of Mayhem

Xbox One

F1 2017 Madden NFL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Prey Fallout 4 Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Ghost Recon: Wildlands Forza Horizon 3 Minecraft Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft Cars 3: Driven to Win Mario Kart 8 Lego Dimensions Splatoon Super Mario 3D World Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U

PlayStation Vita

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Mortal Kombat Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space Stranger of Sword City God Wars: Future Past Minecraft Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault Freedom Wars One Piece: Burning Blood

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Tetris Ultimate Miitopia Mario Kart 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Super Smash Bros. Mario Party Island Tour Super Mario Maker

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Splatoon 2 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms Minecraft: Story Mode 1-2-Switch Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Just Dance 2017 Super Bomberman R

PC

The Sims 4 Overwatch Battlefield 1 Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection Ghost Recon: Wildlands The Sims 4 City Living Grand Theft Auto V Redemption Cemetery: Grave Testimony & Salvation of the Lost The Sims 4 Get To Work The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

New Zealand

All Platforms

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Madden NFL 18 F1 2017 Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Tekken 7 Valentino Rossi: The Game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

PlayStation 4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Madden NFL 18 Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo Tekken 7 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End F1 2017 Horizon: Zero Dawn Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Madden NFL 18 Valentino Rossi: The Game Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare F1 2017 Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo MXGP 2: The Official Motocross Videogame Battlefield 1 Forza Motorsport 6 Mass Effect: Andromeda

Wii U

Mass Effect 3 FIFA 13 Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Star Fox Zero Wii Fit U Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Disney Infinity 2.0 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Fast Racing Neo Game Party Champions

PlayStation Vita (only five were listed)

Injustice 2: Gods Among Us Lego Marvel Super Heroes Lego The hobbit Minecraft The Lego Movie Videogame

3DS

Pokemon Moon Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Pokemon Sun Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Donkey Kong Country Returns Ever Oasis Pokemon Omega Ruby Super Smash Bros. Puzzle & Dragons + Puzzle & Dragons Super Mario Bros. Edition Super Mario Maker

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 Arms Minecraft: Story Mode 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Disgaea 5 Complete Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Lego City Undercover

PC