Best-Selling Games For Australia And New Zealand In Past Week Revealed
The standalone Uncharted game is off to a hot start.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
The IGEA has released the latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand, showing that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy entered at No. 1 for both markets for the week ended August 27. The game pushes the weekly powerhouse Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy down the all-platforms charts, though it still made it into the top five in both countries.
In New Zealand, the top five best-selling games of the week for all platforms also included Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Madden NFL 18, F1 2017, and Sebastian Loeb Rally Evo. For Australia, the top five included F1 2017, Madden NFL 18, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Grand Theft Auto V after Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
You can see the full lists of best-selling physical games for the week ended August 27 on all platforms below. Note that digital sales are not included and specific unit sales were not disclosed.
Best-Selling Physical Games For Week Ended August 27
Australia
All Platforms
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- F1 2017
- Madden NFL 18
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Mario Kart 8
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Rugby League Live 4
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
PlayStation 4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- F1 2017
- Madden NFL 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rugby League Live 4
- The Last of Us
- Agents of Mayhem
Xbox One
- F1 2017
- Madden NFL 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Prey
- Fallout 4
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Forza Horizon 3
- Minecraft
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Mario Kart 8
- Lego Dimensions
- Splatoon
- Super Mario 3D World
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U
PlayStation Vita
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Mortal Kombat
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- Stranger of Sword City
- God Wars: Future Past
- Minecraft
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Freedom Wars
- One Piece: Burning Blood
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Tetris Ultimate
- Miitopia
- Mario Kart 7
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Super Smash Bros.
- Mario Party Island Tour
- Super Mario Maker
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Splatoon 2
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- 1-2-Switch
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Just Dance 2017
- Super Bomberman R
PC
- The Sims 4
- Overwatch
- Battlefield 1
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Redemption Cemetery: Grave Testimony & Salvation of the Lost
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
New Zealand
All Platforms
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Madden NFL 18
- F1 2017
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Tekken 7
- Valentino Rossi: The Game
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
PlayStation 4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Madden NFL 18
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- Tekken 7
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- F1 2017
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Madden NFL 18
- Valentino Rossi: The Game
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- F1 2017
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- MXGP 2: The Official Motocross Videogame
- Battlefield 1
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
Wii U
- Mass Effect 3
- FIFA 13
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Star Fox Zero
- Wii Fit U
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Disney Infinity 2.0
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Fast Racing Neo
- Game Party Champions
PlayStation Vita (only five were listed)
- Injustice 2: Gods Among Us
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Lego The hobbit
- Minecraft
- The Lego Movie Videogame
3DS
- Pokemon Moon
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Ever Oasis
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Super Smash Bros.
- Puzzle & Dragons + Puzzle & Dragons Super Mario Bros. Edition
- Super Mario Maker
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- Arms
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
PC
- The Sims 4
- Battlefield 1
- Total War: Warhammer
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Overwatch
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Civilization 6
- Far Cry Primal
- Star Wars: Battlefront
Join the conversation