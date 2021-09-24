The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Racing Wheel: Top Picks For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC
From Logitech to Thrustmaster, these are our favorite racing wheels for PC and console in 2021.
There's never been a better time to be a fan of racing games, as not only is there no shortage of great titles to choose from, but they all look fantastic on current consoles and PC rigs. Not only is there a wide selection of attractive games to choose from, but you can faithfully replicate what it feels like to be inside of a modern hypercar thanks to a selection of peripherals on offer from multiple manufacturers.
Manufacturers from Logitech to Thrustmaster have long offered terrific steering wheels to use in these games, and even though many of them cost several hundreds of dollars, they're well worth investing in when you want to treat yourself to a virtual track day. If you're on the hunt for more hardware to enhance your racing experience, we've also got round-ups on the best accessories currently available for Xbox, PS4, and PS5.
We've rounded up the best racing wheels on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with some of our entries even boasting multiplatform use. If you're looking for some games to play with your new racing wheel, check out our roundup of the best PlayStation racing games (many of which are also available on Xbox and PC). The most prominent racing exclusives on PlayStation and Xbox are getting new entries soon as well. Make sure to check out our Forza Horizon 5 preorder guide and Gran Turismo 7 preorder guide for more details.
Best racing wheel by category
- Best overall racing wheel
- Best budget racing wheel for Xbox
- Best budget with Force Feedback for Xbox
- Best budget racing wheel for PlayStation
- Best budget with Force Feedback for Playstation
- Best budget universal racing wheel
Overall Pick: Best Gaming Steering Wheel
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel And Pedals
Taking pole position on this is the Logitech G923, which delivers a superb racing experience thanks its impressive haptic feedback features. The force feedback in this wheel is strong enough to rattle your teeth when you powerslide through a corner, the wheel itself has a first-class selection of materials wrapped around it, and the TrueForce software accurately translates in-game physics in a manner that is satisfyingly nuanced.
It's worth noting that TrueForce is only currently supported in a small number of games, such as Project Cars 3, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2, GRID, iRacing, Monster Truck Championship, and Snowrunner. These games happen to still have dedicated followings though, and have been lauded for their authentic design and gorgeous visuals.
With a set of three pedals included, the Logitech G923 is a lot of hardware to wrap your hands and feet around, all for only $400. With its solid build quality and compatibility across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Logitech's racing peripheral delivers a rich and exciting method for making digital racing feel incredibly realistic.
Best Budget Racing Wheel For Xbox
HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for Xbox One
For $100, it's surprising to see just how much racing bang you get for your buck when you ditch an Xbox controller and adopt Hori's Overdrive steering wheel. Granted, this is one peripheral that won't be offering force feedback like an Xbox controller can, and there are no plush leather materials on the wheel, but it does focus on providing a solid racing experience on Xbox at this price point. An adjustable deadzone comes in handy, up to four profiles can be saved on it, the face buttons can be programmed to suit your needs, and sensitivity for the turn ratio can be changed from 270 degrees to 180 degrees on the fly.
Even better, the steering wheel is also compatible with Windows 10 PCs, providing some extra multiplatform value in the process. One thing worth mentioning though is that Hori's steering wheels tend to favor smaller-sized hands, so if your appendages are a bit on the meaty side, you might want to look at other options. Still, if you're on a budget and looking to stretch your cash as far as possible, you'll likely be surprised with what Hori has to offer.
Best Budget With Force Feedback For Xbox (Also Works With PC)
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
For a few dollars more, the TMX racing wheel is a reliable mid-range racing wheel option. While the pedals may leave much to be desired when it comes to putting your foot on the gas, the wheel itself is a sturdy piece of hardware that has bone-rattling force feedback, 900 degrees of rotation, and flappy gear paddles that emit a cathartic click whenever you change gears in one of the many exciting racing games available on Xbox.
A a 12-bit sensor setup that is capable of differentiating up to 4,096 steps in the wheel’s position gives it plenty of nuanced space for taking corners, making for exciting jolts of energy with the internal rumble motors on just about any racing game that you play.
Best Budget Racing Wheel For PlayStation (Also Works With PC)
Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition Racing Wheel
Thrustmaster's T80 is an entry-level steering wheel on PlayStation, delivering reliable racing action that's designed to get the job done. It may not be packed with a rich selection of features and its wheel rotation is fairly limited, but it's still a scrappy option that you can depend on to provide a richer racing experience than what a regular controller is capable of.
Best Budget With Force Feedback For Playstation
Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29
Five years after it first went on sale, and Logitech's Dual-Motor G29 is still one of the best pieces of racing kit that the brand has ever produced. Looking like a premium accessory that was stripped straight from a Formula One car, the G29 is ergonomically exquisite and has a number of impressive controls tailored just for the PS4, which naturally work well with the PS5 console. It does show its age with some noisy force feedback and its turning radius could be better, but the G29 scratches a mid-range itch that doesn't leave your bank account in the red.
There's no shortage of great racing games on both of Sony's current PlayStation consoles right now either, so now's a great time to take that passion for the genre to the next level.
Best Budget Universal Racing Wheel
PXN V3II 180 Degree Universal Usb Car Sim Race Steering Wheel
Some people want versatility with their racing wheels, comfort in the knowledge that they can plug it into any device they have, sit down, and start throwing a digital replica of a million-dollar Ferrari around corners with reckless abandon. The PXN V3II is that wheel, and for people who prize plug-and-play comfort above everything else, this wheel is more than up to the task. Compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, this racing wheel can easily be used for a few laps in Forza Horizon, set up for a circuit in Gran Turismo Sport, and then moved on over to a PC for a tour of Europe in a truck simulator game. Throw on a headset, and the immersion feels complete.
A Jack-of-all-trades option with an attractive price tag, the PXN V3II's greatest strength is its sturdy construction and reliable nature.
GameSpot Best Lists and Recommendations
- The Best Nintendo Switch Games
- The Best Xbox Series X Games To Play Right Now
- The Best PS5 Games So Far
- + Show More GameSpot Best Lists and Recommendations Links (1)
- The 25 Best PC Games To Play Right Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation