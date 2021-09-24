Best Racing Wheel: Top Picks For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC

There's never been a better time to be a fan of racing games, as not only is there no shortage of great titles to choose from, but they all look fantastic on current consoles and PC rigs. Not only is there a wide selection of attractive games to choose from, but you can faithfully replicate what it feels like to be inside of a modern hypercar thanks to a selection of peripherals on offer from multiple manufacturers.

Manufacturers from Logitech to Thrustmaster have long offered terrific steering wheels to use in these games, and even though many of them cost several hundreds of dollars, they're well worth investing in when you want to treat yourself to a virtual track day. If you're on the hunt for more hardware to enhance your racing experience, we've also got round-ups on the best accessories currently available for Xbox, PS4, and PS5.

We've rounded up the best racing wheels on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with some of our entries even boasting multiplatform use. If you're looking for some games to play with your new racing wheel, check out our roundup of the best PlayStation racing games (many of which are also available on Xbox and PC). The most prominent racing exclusives on PlayStation and Xbox are getting new entries soon as well. Make sure to check out our Forza Horizon 5 preorder guide and Gran Turismo 7 preorder guide for more details.

Best racing wheel by category