Best PS5 Headsets In 2022: SteelSeries And Razer Lead The Way

A gaming headset is one of the most important accessories you can purchase for any gaming platform, including the PS5. Whether you play competitive multiplayer games or not, a gaming headset can add a new level of immersion. We've rounded up the best PS5 headsets, from high-end wireless options to budget-minded picks that still get the job done. With so many headsets to choose from, it's not the easiest choice to make. We hope that our list of the best PS5 gaming headsets will make your decision a bit easier.

One of the PS5's unique features is Sony's proprietary 3D audio technology called Tempest 3D AudioTech. This enhances directional audio, giving you a better idea of where everything is coming from. This is particularly helpful in first-person games and it's also extremely useful in quick-moving games like Returnal. Sony's Pulse 3D headset was designed to work with it, but other headsets you connect to the PS5 utilize it as well, including our favorite PS5 headset: the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+.