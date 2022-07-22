Best PS5 Headset In 2022

If you're not concerned about price, the SteelSeries Nova Pro is an incredible gaming headset that also doubles as a high-end pair of traditional headphones. The Nova Pro is one of the few wireless headsets that is compatible with both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That alone makes it an awesome choice if you have both consoles. There are two versions: one that works wirelessly with PlayStation and PC and one that is compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC (only two devices at once).

The Nova Pro comes with a base station that connects to your devices via USB-C. The base station has an OLED display on which you can tinker with sound, EQ, and ChatMix. You can also adjust audio and other settings on the earcups themselves. The base station recognizes when you turn on your PS5 or Xbox, so you're ready to go without doing anything but turning your console on. Additionally, the Nova Pro comes with two rechargeable batteries, one of which charges while in the base station. This means you will never have to deal with a lack of charge--provided you remember to charge the spare battery in the base station.

The Nova Pro has a sleek design with a clever bidirectional, noise-canceling microphone that slides into the left earcup, which comes in handy when using the Nova Pro has a traditional pair of Bluetooth headphones. The synthetic leather earcups are ultra-soft, making it comfortable to wear for hours on end. An adjustable support band keeps the pressure off your head and allows you to find just the right fit for you. The steel headband provides a secure fit while also giving you peace of mind that the headset is built to last.

If you also game on PC, you can take advantage of SteelSeries' Sonar app, which lets you set up custom audio profiles for specific games as well as tell the headset to focus on particular audio cues. You can also use Sonar to block out specific noises such as the sound of someone typing on a keyboard.

The SteelSeries Nova Pro is the best wireless headset for not just PS5 but Xbox and PC, too. So if you're looking for universal support, the Nova Pro is a pricey but wonderful option. It also comes in a wired version that has even better audio quality on PC, though we'd only recommend it for those who game at their desk.