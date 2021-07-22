Best PS5 Controller 2021: PlayStation Controllers, Fight Sticks, And Racing Wheels

Sony has yet to release any first-party PS5 controller options beyond the DualSense, which is the successor to the PS4's DualShock 4. The DualSense is comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions and has slightly longer sides with curved back triggers for a grip that gently supports your hands and index fingers. It's a major improvement over the DualShock 4 in terms of ergonomics.

In addition to just being a great-feeling controller, the PS5 DualSense wireless controller features haptic feedback, which, in plain terms, is just a fancy vibration feature--but in practice, it's actually kind of magical when you play PS5 games that actually implement it well, like Astro's Playroom and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 buttons also provide realistic tension based on different situations, like the feeling of pulling back a bowstring or switching between different guns. The DualSense wireless controller has a built-in microphone for online play, and as with the DualShock 4, there's a 3.5mm jack to directly plug in your PS5 headset for hearing other online players or just enjoying game audio.

The PS5 ships with one DualSense controller, of course, but if you're picking up a second PS5 controller, it's honestly not a bad idea to snag a second DualSense to switch to when the other is charging or for local multiplayer. The official PS5 DualSense charging station is worth picking up for this purpose as well. You can check out our PS5 review for more on why the DualSense is such an impressive next-gen accessory.