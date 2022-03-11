The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best PS5 Controller In 2022: The Scuf Reflex Is An Impressive Premium Option
The DualSense is a great PS5 controller, but it's not the only one worth using with Sony's next-gen console.
The PlayStation 5 ships with an incredible new first-party controller, the DualSense, and in 2022, it's undoubtedly the best PS5 controller to own and buy multiples of, especially now that it comes in six different colors. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5.
Whether you're looking for the best PS5 controller for general use (spoiler: It's the DualSense) or options for fighting games, racing games, and streaming Netflix, there are a handful of great controllers we recommend using with the PS5 from reliable brands like Logitech, Razer, and Trustmaster. Though this list will most certainly continue to grow and evolve as we get further into the PS5's lifespan, here are the best PS5 controller options to consider so far. And for more great gamepads, see the best Switch controllers and best Xbox controllers for 2022.
Best PS5 controller
DualSense Wireless Controller
Sony has yet to release any first-party PS5 controller options beyond the DualSense, which is the successor to the PS4's DualShock 4. The DualSense is comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions and has slightly longer sides with curved back triggers for a grip that gently supports your hands and index fingers. It's a major improvement over the DualShock 4 in terms of ergonomics.
In addition to just being a great-feeling controller, the PS5 DualSense wireless controller features haptic feedback, which, in plain terms, is just a fancy vibration feature--but in practice, it's actually kind of magical when you play PS5 games that actually implement it well, like Astro's Playroom and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 buttons also provide realistic tension based on different situations, like the feeling of pulling back a bowstring or switching between different guns. The DualSense wireless controller has a built-in microphone for online play, and as with the DualShock 4, there's a 3.5mm jack to directly plug in your PS5 headset for hearing other online players or just enjoying game audio.
The PS5 ships with one DualSense controller, of course, but if you're picking up a second PS5 controller, it's honestly not a bad idea to snag a second DualSense to switch to when the other is charging or for local multiplayer. The official PS5 DualSense charging station is worth picking up for this purpose as well. You can check out our PS5 review for more on why the DualSense is such an impressive next-gen accessory.
The DualSense comes in white, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Skylight Blue. The white and Midnight Black models retail for $70, while the other colors cost $75 each.
Best premium PS5 controller
Scuf Reflex
At the moment, there is only one third-party controller for playing PS5 games that we'd recommend: the Scuf Reflex. This excellent high-end PS5 controller retains all of the novel features of the DualSense--adaptive triggers, haptic feedbaack, and integrated game audio--while offering more customization that's fine-tuned for competitive gaming.
The Scuf Reflex's main perk is the four convenient back paddles, which are ergonomically designed and located in natural positions for your fingers. There's no need to alter the way you hold the DualSense controller to use each of them easily. The mappable back paddles come in handy, especially for shooters and other competitive multiplayer games. These paddles are remappable, and you can store up to three profiles that can be cycled through on the fly using a button on the back of the controller.
The concave analog sticks have a slightly better grip than the standard DualSense sticks, too. But you don't have to stick with the default thumbstick style. The Reflex has swappable sticks, allowing you to switch to long or short domed designs.
The Reflex comes in three different models: Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS. The Reflex Pro has a textured grip that feels much better than the standard DualSense controller. The Reflex FPS, which is pricey at $260, adds trigger locks to both RT and LT as well as the back buttons. It's worth noting that the FPS model trades the adaptive triggers for trigger stops, so if you enjoy the adaptive triggers on the DualSense, we'd recommend opting for the Reflex Pro.
It's hard to find the Scuf Reflex in stock right now, but Scuf has stated that more units will be available on its website soon. In the future, you will be able to swap out the black/gray faceplate for more colorful options such as blue, red, and orange.
Best PS5 fight pad
Razer Raion
The Razer Raion is a wired PS4 controller that'll work with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. Currently, it's still the best fight pad for PlayStation games, featuring a clicky eight-way D-pad with a six-button layout that resembles a fight stick. The buttons are slightly larger than usual with Razer yellow switches for instantaneous inputs. You can even disable extra buttons you don't need with a button lock function so you can avoid accidentally hitting the wrong inputs during tournaments. The Razer Raion is also light enough that it's comfortable to hold in one hand and, with your other hand, tap the buttons piano-style. You won't need to switch to a fully-featured controller for things like character customization either, thanks to a switch that lets you map the D-pad to the left and right analog sticks. While the lack of analog sticks and triggers means you can't use the Raion with most games on PS5, it's an awesome pickup for fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and Injustice 2.
Best PS5 fight stick
Victrix Pro FS
Our pick for the best PS4 fight stick continues over for the PS5 as well: the Victrix Pro FS. A premium option with PS5 compatibility, the Victrix Pro FS is made of sturdy aluminum with parts that feel extremely solid, including an accurate and satisfying stick and eight action buttons that are just as satisfyingly clicky. This PS5 fight stick also includes programmable buttons, customizable audio and lighting, and an easy access door to swap out components for modding. It's also quite travel-friendly with handles, a plastic organizer to wrap the cable around, and a removable joystick that can be stored in the bottom. The Victrix Pro FS costs $350 (and its limited editions cost $400), so we recommend it mainly for hardcore fighting game fans--for a great mid-range option, check out the Razer Panthera Evo.
Best PS5 racing wheel
Logitech G923
Though there's a wide range of options when it comes to PlayStation racing wheels, the Logitech G923 is a solid, budget-friendly option that's easily available at Amazon and other stores (the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT is another popular pick, but it's unfortunately sold out everywhere). The Logitech G923 is often described as a great beginner's racing wheel, and it's compatible with racing games on PlayStation and PC with integrated game controls. It notably features the company's TrueForce technology, which delivers high-definition force feedback for heightened racing realism. The downside is that the number of games compatible with TrueForce is still small: Grid, Assetto Corsa Competizione, iRacing, Gran Turismo Sport, Showrunner, and Dirt Rally 2.0.
It also has a programmable dual clutch, a 24-point selector, and progressive brake spring to help maximize your control of your vehicle. G Hub software also allows you to build multiple profiles, adjust your wheel sensitivity, and more. Though it's not the most premium PS5 racing wheel on the market, it's a reliable, relatively affordable, and easily obtainable wheel with a durable aluminum build made to last.
Best PS5 flight stick
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4
Though an official PS5 flight stick hasn't been released yet, one of the best PS4 options, the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4, will work just fine with backwards compatible flight sims on PS5 like Star Wars Squadrons or Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. This officially licensed $90 flight stick is the more budget-friendly option and makes for a better entry-level flight stick. Though it doesn't have a headset jack, the T.Flight HOTAS 4 is easy to set up and use with a dual-rudder system, detachable throttle, and adjustable resistance so you can customize how your flying feels.
The other main flight stick option for PS5 is the Hori HOTAS flight stick, which is much more expensive at $200 and adds an integrated headset jack, vibration motor, and throttle resistance, though its build quality doesn't quite match the high price tag. Still, this is a great option as well (particularly if you've used flight sticks in the past) though harder to find in stock.
Best for streaming movies and TV on PS5
PlayStation Media Remote
PlayStation consoles have been streaming machines for several generations now, and the PS5 is a particularly great option for watching movies and TV as it's capable of streaming content in 4K; the standard model can also play 4K Blu-ray discs. (Of course, you'll need a 4K TV to take advantage of this as well.) If you're someone who likes to use the PS5 for media streaming, the PlayStation Media Remote is a no-brainer purchase that'll make the process feel way easier. It comes with quick access buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube along with pause, rewind, and fast forward buttons. With the media remote, you can power on the PS5 and navigate its menus, functioning just like the DualSense with the PS5 interface for a more intuitive feel. The PlayStation Media Remote is designed specifically for PS5 and costs $30.
More Tech Picks From GameSpot
- Best 4K TVs For Gaming
- Best Monitor For PS5, Xbox Series X
- Best Gaming Chairs
- + Show More More Tech Picks From GameSpot Links (5)
- Best Cheap Gaming Monitors In 2022
- The Best PC Gaming Headsets For 2021
- The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers You Can Buy
- The Best VR Headsets In 2020
- The Best Webcam For 2021: Top Picks For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation