Best PS5 Controller In 2022: The Scuf Reflex Is An Impressive Premium Option

At the moment, there is only one third-party controller for playing PS5 games that we'd recommend: the Scuf Reflex. This excellent high-end PS5 controller retains all of the novel features of the DualSense--adaptive triggers, haptic feedbaack, and integrated game audio--while offering more customization that's fine-tuned for competitive gaming.

The Scuf Reflex's main perk is the four convenient back paddles, which are ergonomically designed and located in natural positions for your fingers. There's no need to alter the way you hold the DualSense controller to use each of them easily. The mappable back paddles come in handy, especially for shooters and other competitive multiplayer games. These paddles are remappable, and you can store up to three profiles that can be cycled through on the fly using a button on the back of the controller.

The concave analog sticks have a slightly better grip than the standard DualSense sticks, too. But you don't have to stick with the default thumbstick style. The Reflex has swappable sticks, allowing you to switch to long or short domed designs.

The Reflex comes in three different models: Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS. The Reflex Pro has a textured grip that feels much better than the standard DualSense controller. The Reflex FPS, which is pricey at $260, adds trigger locks to both RT and LT as well as the back buttons. It's worth noting that the FPS model trades the adaptive triggers for trigger stops, so if you enjoy the adaptive triggers on the DualSense, we'd recommend opting for the Reflex Pro.

It's hard to find the Scuf Reflex in stock right now, but Scuf has stated that more units will be available on its website soon. In the future, you will be able to swap out the black/gray faceplate for more colorful options such as blue, red, and orange.