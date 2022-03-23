The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best PS5 And PS4 Deals Right Now (March 2022)
Several PS5 exclusives are steeply discounted this week, including Deathloop, Death Stranding, and more.
PlayStation is home to some of the best exclusives on the market, but most of them retail for $70 in the PS5 generation. That's why it's always nice to find a solid deal on games that show off the PS5's power and innovation. A decent number of PS5 games have been on sale recently, giving you a chance to score some of the PS5's best games at nice discounts. The PS5 also has the added bonus of supporting the PS4 catalog, which gives you the option to snag older games as they slowly make their way to the bargain bin. Whether you're looking for a PS5 exclusive at a low price or a PS4 classic, we've pulled together a list of the best PlayStation games currently on sale. Many of these discounts won't stick around long, so be sure to check them out before they disappear.
Best PlayStation game deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $20 ($
60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $34 ($
70)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $53 ($
70)
- Deathloop -- $35 ($
60)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut -- $37 ($
50)
- Demon's Souls (Preowned) -- $45 ($
65)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition -- $30 ($
40)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut -- $24 ($
40)
- Far Cry 6 -- $25 ($
60)
- FIFA 22 -- $37 ($
60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition -- $40 ($
60)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 ($
60)
- Hades -- $20 ($
30)
- Judgment -- $38 ($
60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition -- $43 ($
50)
- The Last of Us Part 2 -- $20 ($
40)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $40 ($
60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition -- $30 ($
40)
- NBA 2K22 -- $24 ($
70)
- Persona 5 Royal -- $30 ($
60)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $30 ($
40)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Preowned) -- $39
- Resident Evil Village -- $42 ($
50)
- Returnal (Preowned) -- $36
- Riders Republic -- $30 ($
60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $52 ($
60)
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition -- $30 ($
50)
- Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition -- $26 ($
40)
- Tales of Arise -- $37 ($
60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Day Ichi Edition -- $25 ($
60)
Note: Pricing in bold only applies to PS5 versions.
Deathloop has seen numerous discounts over the past few months, and it's still available for just $35. The stylish shooter managed to walk away with our 2021 Game of the Year award, thanks to its innovative storytelling, tight gunplay, and limitless replayability.
A preowned version of Returnal is available for $36, and with the game's recent co-op update, now's a great time to check out the challenging third-person shooter. The free update added more than just cooperative play, as you'll now find a new survival mode--Tower of Sisyphus--which sees each floor of the tower growing more difficult than the last.
If you've yet to tackle Hideo Kojima's latest inventive adventure, you'll find its Death Stranding Director's Cut marked down to just $37. This version includes the base game along with upgraded graphics for PS5, 3D Audio support, and a bunch of expanded content and minigames.
