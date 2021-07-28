Best PS4 Accessories In 2021: PlayStation 4 Controllers, Headsets, Hard Drives, And More

Though technically designed with the PS5 in mind, Sony's first-party Pulse 3D headset is a great wireless option for PS4 as well. While it's not quite as durable as some higher-end headsets that cost more than 100 bucks, Sony's Tempest 3D AudioTech delivers superb audio that pinpoints specific directional sounds. It has a hidden noise-canceling microphone that helps give it the appearance of a standard (and stylish) pair of headphones. With the detachable 3.5mm audio cable, you can connect it to any device.

Another official option for PS4 users is the PlayStation Gold headset, which was essentially the Pulse 3D's PS4 predecessor. The Gold headset isn't manufactured nowadays, but you can get a like-new preowned edition at Amazon for $80. However, we'd go with the Pulse 3D, simply because it doesn't cost much more and has improved audio.