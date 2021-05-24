Best Prime Day Tech Deals: Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, And More To Expect

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated sales of the year, and Prime Day 2021 is coming up in a matter of weeks, sometime in June. Tech tends to be one of Prime Day's biggest categories, letting you save hundreds of dollars on pricey items like smartwatches, tablets, and TVs. Amazon has an extra incentive to offer the best tech deals during Prime Day, as many of its own smart devices are always prominently featured. From Echo Dots and Shows and Fire TV Sticks to Ring security devices, smart plugs, and more, you can bet that the best Prime Day tech deals will include Amazon devices. However, the sale will bring markdowns on pretty much every type of tech, including gaming monitors, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. Some Prime Day tech deals are even live early, and we'll continue seeing more deals go live ahead of the big event.

We're rounding up what we expect will be some of the best Prime Day tech deals in 2021, based on previous years' offers. Keep in mind this is all purely speculative at this point, using data from previous Prime Days to inform our expectations. As soon as Amazon's early Prime Day deals start to drop (likely in early June), we'll be updating this story to round up the best tech deals on Amazon devices and more. They'll likely be the first products to go on sale.

For more on Amazon Prime Day 2021, see our guide to the best Prime Day deals we expect and how to get Amazon Prime for free so you can shop the sale, even if you're not currently a subscriber.

Best Prime Day tech deals to keep an eye out for

Based on last year's sales, here are a few tech products we expect to see on sale for Prime Day 2021.

Prime Day tech deals available now

While Amazon Prime Day is still weeks away, you can already take advantage of some great tech deals at Amazon. From Apple devices to Ring security cams, here are a few great tech deals available ahead of Prime Day.