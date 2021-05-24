The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Prime Day Tech Deals: Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, And More To Expect
With Amazon's biggest sale of the summer coming up soon, here are the best Prime Day tech deals you can expect to see (and some that are live now).
Apple AirPods Pro
$197 (was $249)See at Amazon
Ring Floodlight Security Cam
$180 (was $200)See at Amazon
Ring Alarm Home Security System
$200 (was $250)See at Amazon
Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S
$190 (was $220) with couponSee at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6
$375 (was $429)See at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated sales of the year, and Prime Day 2021 is coming up in a matter of weeks, sometime in June. Tech tends to be one of Prime Day's biggest categories, letting you save hundreds of dollars on pricey items like smartwatches, tablets, and TVs. Amazon has an extra incentive to offer the best tech deals during Prime Day, as many of its own smart devices are always prominently featured. From Echo Dots and Shows and Fire TV Sticks to Ring security devices, smart plugs, and more, you can bet that the best Prime Day tech deals will include Amazon devices. However, the sale will bring markdowns on pretty much every type of tech, including gaming monitors, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. Some Prime Day tech deals are even live early, and we'll continue seeing more deals go live ahead of the big event.
We're rounding up what we expect will be some of the best Prime Day tech deals in 2021, based on previous years' offers. Keep in mind this is all purely speculative at this point, using data from previous Prime Days to inform our expectations. As soon as Amazon's early Prime Day deals start to drop (likely in early June), we'll be updating this story to round up the best tech deals on Amazon devices and more. They'll likely be the first products to go on sale.
For more on Amazon Prime Day 2021, see our guide to the best Prime Day deals we expect and how to get Amazon Prime for free so you can shop the sale, even if you're not currently a subscriber.
Best Prime Day tech deals to keep an eye out for
Based on last year's sales, here are a few tech products we expect to see on sale for Prime Day 2021.
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Lowest price: $29 (usually $50)
According to Amazon, the Echo Dot was the most popular product purchased during Prime Day 2020 globally. So if we were going to predict a single deal for Prime Day 2021, it'd be on this little guy. The 4th Gen Echo Dot reimagined the compact smart device with a spherical design that really blends into the background in any home, available in three shades: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue. The cheapest we've ever seen this model is $29 last year, so you can expect it to fall to at least $30, if not lower, during Prime Day 2021. The Echo Dot is an incredibly handy little smart device that doesn't take up much space, letting you play music, listen to news, check the weather, set alarms, and much more. Alexa can even tell you about the current Xbox Game Pass lineup and download games for you so that they're ready when you turn on your console.
Fire TV Stick 4K
Lowest price: $25 (usually $50)
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices to buy in 2021, and you should be able to grab it for a fraction of the price during Prime Day. Last year's sale saw it drop to just $25. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports streaming in 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps, with a hub for watching all your favorite shows and movies from Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, and more.
Echo Show 8
Lowest price: $65 (usually $130)
The Echo Show is bound to make an appearance during Prime Day 2021, though at this point, there are numerous models that could be discounted. One of last year's best deals featured the 1st Gen Echo Show 8 for just $65, and we'll likely see another huge deal on it this year with the new and improved 2nd Gen Echo Show 8 releasing in June. The newer model adds an improved camera, adaptive color, and a pan-and-zoom feature that always keeps you in frame in video calls. We may see a deal on that model as well during Prime Day, but if you don't care about the new features, the 1st Gen Echo Show will be a great pickup if it falls well below $100.
Kindle Paperwhite
Lowest price: $80 (usually $130)
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers you can buy, and it's always one of Amazon's spotlight deals during Prime Day, dropping to $80 last year. With a sleek, lightweight design that's waterproof with a backlit, glare-free display, the Paperwhite is made to easily take with you anywhere.
Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack)
Lowest price: $160 (usually $200)
Amazon's sure to discount its Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System during Prime Day, and this particular three-pack has dropped as low as $160 before. Covering up to 5,000 square feet, this Eero three-pack essentially replaces your router and connects with your modem to provide a Wi-Fi connection in every corner of your home.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Lowest price: $200 (usually $300)
Bose makes some of the best Bluetooth headphones on the market, and the QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones were one of the top sellers of Prime Day 2020, dropping to $200 during the sale. I have this particular pair of headphones myself, and they're excellent both for taking on the go or working from home. They're also extremely lightweight with an over-ear fit that keeps you comfortable wearing them for hours on end. The QuietComfort 35 II feature three different levels of noise cancellation, whether you want to block out the world completely or still allow in some background noises. Amazon Alexa compatibility also lets you control your music and get other information just by holding down a button and speaking.
Fitbit Versa 2
Lowest price: $100 (usually $180)
Many of us are looking for ways to improve our fitness after a year of being stuck inside, so Fitbits and other watches will likely be a popular item this Prime Day. The Fitbit Versa 2 was a bestseller last Prime Day, when it fell to $127, and we may see it drop even lower during Prime Day 2021. As someone who just recently picked up a Versa 2, it's been an awesome little device to have on my wrist every day, tracking my heartbeat, logging my exercise, and (my favorite part) tracking my sleep schedule. You can also download custom clock faces for it, stream music from Spotify, and use voice control with Amazon Alexa as well. If the Versa 2 goes on sale again for Prime Day 2021, it's worth picking up for yourself or a loved one looking to form healthier habits this year.
iRobot Roomba i6+
Lowest price: $550 (usually $800)
Robot vacuums are always really popular around Prime Day--they're space-efficient, and people really just hate to vacuum themselves, apparently. iRobot's Roomba vacuums have been the most popular, name-brand option for a long time, and they're expensive too, unless you pick one up during Prime Day. Expect to see many different iRobot Roomba vacuums on sale, but one of the best options to look out for is the Roomba i6+, which fell to $600 last Prime Day (and has been even cheaper at Amazon in the past). This robot vacuum features Smart Mapping, letting it learn your home to better clean each room, an automatic dirt disposal that lets the i6+ clean itself for up to 60 days, and more.
Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV, Fire TV Edition
Lowest price: $120 (usually $200)
We're bound to see deals on smart TVs that feature Amazon's Fire TV interface and Alexa voice remote. This particular Toshiba TV dropped to $120 just after Prime Day 2020 and during Black Friday as well, which gives you an idea of how low it might go during this Prime Day. While you probably wouldn't pick this up to be your dedicated gaming TV, it's a great budget option for putting in a kids' room or gym, anywhere you need an extra screen. It comes with all the apps for top streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.
Prime Day tech deals available now
While Amazon Prime Day is still weeks away, you can already take advantage of some great tech deals at Amazon. From Apple devices to Ring security cams, here are a few great tech deals available ahead of Prime Day.
Apple AirPods Pro
$197 (was $249)
Amazon has slashed the price on Apple AirPods Pro to just under $200 ahead of Prime Day. Apple's premium earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a transparency mode for when you want to let outside noises in, sweat and water resistance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and more.
Ring Floodlight Security Cam
$180 (was $200)
Though Amazon will likely hold off until June to start the deepest discounts on its own tech, many of its Ring security devices are already on sale. For those looking to add more outdoor security to their home, the Ring Floodlight Security Camera has a motion-activated HD camera that features two-way talk, phone alerts, a remote-activated siren, and ultra-bright LED floodlights so you can clearly see what's going on outside your house.
Ring Alarm Home Security System
$200 (was $250)
This eight-piece Ring home security system comes with everything you need to instantly upgrade your home's security: one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and a range extender. Ideal for one- to two-bedroom homes, the Ring system will send you mobile notifications when your system is triggered and can be monitored and adjusted through an app on your phone.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S
$190 (was $220) with coupon
Why vacuum yourself when a robot could do it for you? Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are much more budget-friendly than iRobot's Roombas, and you can currently snag the RoboVac 11S for $30 off with a coupon on the listing at Amazon. This particular model is extremely popular on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 47,000 reviews.
Apple Watch Series 6
$375 (was $429)
We're sure to see more deals on Apple devices during Prime Day, but those interested in buying a new smartwatch can save over $50 on the new Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon ahead of the big sale. The Series 6 is equipped with fitness and sleep sensors, including the ability to measure your blood oxygen level and take an electrocardiogram from anywhere. It can also track your workouts, take calls and texts, stream music, and much more.
