Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What We Expect To See

It's that time of year again, folks: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up sometime in June, and it's sure to bring excellent deals on whatever you're looking to buy this summer, whether you're browsing for cheap games, a new headset, or splurging on a TV or laptop. When it comes to the best Prime Day deals, we always have an idea of what to expect, though naturally there'll always be some surprises that pop up during the event itself. We're here to break down the best Prime Day deals we can reasonably expect to see this year, including the type of gaming deals that'll probably be on offer as well.

Keep in mind that everything mentioned here is speculatory--we're basing our thoughts and predictions on previous years as well as the price tracker CamelCamelCamel, but don't have any confirmed info regarding Amazon's official plans for Prime Day 2021. Keep in mind other retailers will likely hold their own anti-Prime Day sales as well, which will either price-match Amazon's prices or have their own exclusive offers.

Best Prime Day deals: What to expect

Amazon devices

There are certain products you can always expect to see on sale during Amazon Prime Day--namely, Amazon-branded tech and accessories. That includes Echo devices, Kindles, Fire TVs, tablets, Ring security devices, and more. Of course, Amazon runs Deals of the Day on its own products all the time, but Prime Day really is the best time of year to find them on sale--and, of course, get some holiday shopping done early.

Gaming

Of course, there'll be hundreds, if not thousands of gaming deals to choose from as well. Prime Day 2021 will be the first major sale since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of deals are available for next-gen games and even accessories like the new Xbox Wireless Controller and first-party PS5 accessories. We're already starting to see PS5 and Series X games get discounts in weekly sales, so it's a safe bet that you'll be able to pick up next-gen games for great prices during Prime Day. Generally, you can find PlayStation Hits like Bloodborne and God of War on sale for $10 during these sales as well (of course, PS5 owners get those games for free as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection). Accessory deals seem likely as well, so if you've been needing to pick up a new PS5 headset or Xbox controller, you'll probably find some solid options during Prime Day.

However, don't expect to see any PS5 or Xbox Series X console deals. The most we can hope for is a restock of either console, similar to what stores like Target, Walmart, and GameStop did for Black Friday last year. But until console shortages stabilize, don't count on any discounts.

Nintendo Switch deals, on the other hand, will likely be out in full force. We've been seeing Switch games at great prices much more often recently, including a handful of first-party titles that were at $39 each for weeks around Mario Day. If you're a new Switch owner, Prime Day will be an excellent time to pick up games that are normally $60 for cheap. In terms of Switch console deals, you never really know what you're going to get, but it's doubtful we'll see any significant outright discounts. What's more likely are Switch bundles that get you the console with a game or Switch Online. We may also see restocks of limited editions like the new Mario Red & Blue Edition or the Fortnite bundle.

Subscriptions

Usually, Prime Day brings nice discounts on online gaming memberships, and because these subscriptions stack, you can stock up on Switch Online, Game Pass Ultimate, or PS Plus for cheap. Target had Game Pass 3-month subscriptions for just 20 bucks during Black Friday, one of the best deals we've seen, so keep an eye out for Prime Day Game Pass deals in the low $20 range. Meanwhile, PS Plus 12-month subscriptions tend to drop to $40 during sales like Prime Day, but you can actually find better deals on it year-round at sites like eBay and CDkeys, so we don't suggest waiting until Prime Day to stock up on PS Plus. Switch Online is always a big question mark--discounts on it are rare, but it's possible we'll see it bundled with some other accessory like a Switch microSD card, as it was during Black Friday.

Usually, Prime Day brings nice offers on Amazon subscriptions as well. Last year, you could get a year of Audible for $100, six months of Kindle Unlimited for $30, and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1. There'll also be deals on Prime Video so you can buy or rent movies for cheap during Prime Day.

We'll have to wait until closer to Prime Day to get a better idea of the best Prime Day deals, but you can count on there being huge discounts on practically any category of tech you're interested in, from gaming laptops and monitors to 4K TVs, tablets, SSDs, headsets, and more. We'll be tracking all the best gaming and tech deals right here at GameSpot and on Twitter @GameSpotDeals, so stay tuned. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on all the latest Amazon Prime Day 2021 news, including how to get Amazon Prime for free to shop all the deals.