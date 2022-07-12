Best Prime Day 2022 Video Game Deals
Hundreds of Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games are on sale for Prime Day 2022.
Grab your wallets, because Prime Day 2022 has officially begun. Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals is in full swing until July 13, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. We're expecting more games to go on sale this week as well, but for now, you can check out the best deals that we've found so far.
Best Prime Day Switch game deals
A little bit of everything is on sale for Switch owners, including a bunch of exclusive games for low prices. You can grab The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for $35 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for just $30. Meanwhile, Bravely Default II is down to $30 and Shin Megami Tensei V is $40. Check out all of the best Switch game deals below:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -- $40 (
$60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- $50 ($
60)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection -- $20 (
$40)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection -- $20 (
$40)
- Bravely Default 2 -- $30 ($
60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- $28 ($
40)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection -- $38 ($
60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection -- $20 ($
30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity -- $30 ($
60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $15 (
$40)
- Kirby Star Allies -- $40 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $40 ($
60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- $50 ($
60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD -- $35 (
$60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $45 ($
60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $15 (
$60)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit -- $60 (
$100)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- $49 ($
60)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $34 ($
60)
- NEO: The World Ends With You -- $30 (
$50)
- New Pokemon Snap -- $40 (
$60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $44 ($
60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King -- $40 (
$60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond -- $43 ($
60)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- $53 ($
60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl -- $40 ($
60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V -- $40 ($
60)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack -- $30 ($
40)
- Splatoon 2 -- $40 (
$60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 -- $42 ($
60)
- Super Mario Party -- $40 (
$60)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $37.49 ($
60)
- Trials of Mana -- $30 (
$40)
- Triangle Strategy -- $50 ($
60)
Best Prime Day PS5 and PS4 game deals
Demon’s Souls, Elden Ring, Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade … the list of Prime Day PlayStation deals is impressive. If you’ve already had a chance to check out those heavy-hitters, you can dive into House of Ashes and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which are also listed for some of the best prices of the year. And while The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is yet to launch, you can currently preorder a PS5 version of the game for just $50, down from $60.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $20 (
$60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $20 ($
70)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $30 (
$70)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes -- $19 ($
30)
- Deathloop -- $30 (
$60)
- Demon’s Souls - $58 ($
70)
- Dying Light 2 -- $35 (
$60)
- Elden Ring -- $48 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $18 ($
60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $30 (
$60)
- Grand Theft Auto V -- $20 (
$40)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $25 (
$40)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade -- $30 ($
70)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $15 (
$40)
- Judgment -- $20 (
$40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition -- $40 ($
50)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $41 ($
60)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preorder -- $50 ($
60)
- Lost Judgment -- $30 ($
60)
- Outriders -- $19 ($
40)
- Overcook: All You Can Eat -- $20 (
$40)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $20 ($
30)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $13 ($
40)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (preowned) -- $38 ($
70)
- Resident Evil Village -- $30 ($
60)
- Returnal (preowned) -- $44 ($
70)
- Riders Republic -- $40 ($
60)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales (preowned) -- $30 ($
50)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin -- $45 (
$60)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition -- $55 (
$70)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $30 ($
60)
Best Prime Day Xbox game deals
If you’re not a Game Pass member, now’s your chance to score a bunch of first-party Xbox games at great low prices. This includes Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is seeing a generous $37 discount, making now a great time to check out one of the best installments in the iconic franchise.
We’ve pulled together our favorite Xbox deals below. If none of them catch your eye, consider picking up an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription while it’s discounted on Amazon.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $20 (
$60)
- Back 4 Blood -- $12 (
$60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $20 (
$70)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $30 (
$70)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes -- $17 (
$30)
- Elden Ring -- $46 (
$60)
- Fallout 4: GOTY Edition -- $17 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $33 (
$60)
- Forza Horizon 5 -- $32 (
$60)
- Grand Theft Auto V -- $20 (
$40)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 (
$60)
- Halo Infinite -- $37 (
$60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $15 (
$40)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $45 (
$60)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator -- $40 (
$60)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps -- $24 (
$30)
- Outriders -- $40 (
$60)
- Overcook: All You Can Eat -- $20 (
$40)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $18 (
$30)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $13 (
$40)
- Resident Evil Village -- $31 (
$60)
- Riders Republic -- $40 (
$60)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin -- $45 (
$60)
- Tales of Arise -- $20 (
$60)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition -- $55 (
$70)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $23 (
$60)
