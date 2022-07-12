Best Prime Day 2022 Video Game Deals

Grab your wallets, because Prime Day 2022 has officially begun. Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals is in full swing until July 13, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. We're expecting more games to go on sale this week as well, but for now, you can check out the best deals that we've found so far.

Best Prime Day Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

A little bit of everything is on sale for Switch owners, including a bunch of exclusive games for low prices. You can grab The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for $35 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for just $30. Meanwhile, Bravely Default II is down to $30 and Shin Megami Tensei V is $40. Check out all of the best Switch game deals below:

Best Prime Day PS5 and PS4 game deals

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Demon’s Souls, Elden Ring, Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade … the list of Prime Day PlayStation deals is impressive. If you’ve already had a chance to check out those heavy-hitters, you can dive into House of Ashes and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which are also listed for some of the best prices of the year. And while The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is yet to launch, you can currently preorder a PS5 version of the game for just $50, down from $60.

Best Prime Day Xbox game deals

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

If you’re not a Game Pass member, now’s your chance to score a bunch of first-party Xbox games at great low prices. This includes Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is seeing a generous $37 discount, making now a great time to check out one of the best installments in the iconic franchise.

We’ve pulled together our favorite Xbox deals below. If none of them catch your eye, consider picking up an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription while it’s discounted on Amazon.