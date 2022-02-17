Best Portable Monitors For Gaming And Productivity

A multiple monitor setup can be great for productivity. Rather than bouncing between tabs and windows repeatedly, you can simply glance left or right. While dual- or three-monitor setups are typically thought of for desk use and thus not very portable (no one wants to lug a monitor around with their laptop), there are some new and innovative options out there specifically designed for portable use. Fopo's Triple Portable Monitor is a great example.

This attachment adds two 12-inch monitors to your laptop--one on each side--to give you a total of three screens including your laptop display. This monitor system is compatible with laptops ranging from 13 to 16 inches and connects via mini-HDMI or USB-C. If you have a relatively thin laptop (such as a MacBook), you'll have to add some padding to make it fit securely and not wobble.

Each of the IPS displays boast 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is worth noting that while the monitors offer a nice, clear picture, it might take some getting used to if your laptop has a better display. The Triple Portable Monitor also has the added benefit of not requiring a surface other than your lap.