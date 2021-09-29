Best PS Plus Deals: Get A 12-Month Subscription For $44

Sony's PlayStation consoles are at their best when you go online with them, and to get the best possible gaming experience in that digital frontier, you're going to need a PS Plus subscription. Not only does the subscription support servers for any game you play on a PS4 or PS5, it also comes with a few added bonuses. For PS5 owners, the PS Plus Collection is a nifty library of PlayStation-exclusive and third-party hits, and every month you can add some three free games to your library with regular PS Plus offerings (typically one PS5 game and two PS4 games). If you're looking to sign up for PS Plus or extend your subscription, the best deal right now can be found at eBay.

Best PlayStation Plus deal

Over on eBay, you can snag an entire year of PS Plus for just $44, saving $16 off of the usual $60 asking price. Not too shabby. In addition to all of the games you can access with PS Plus and online access to multiplayer titles, a subscription also offers plenty of regular discounts on the PS Store and 100 GB of cloud storage for game saves.

The PS Plus games for October have also just been revealed, as you'll be able to add Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2K21, and Hell Let Loose to your gaming vault from next month. For more on Sony's gaming world, don't forget to check out our regularly updated post on when PS5s are back in stock and the best PS5 games available right now.

If you also have an Xbox, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Game Pass Ultimate deals right now.