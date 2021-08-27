Best PlayStation Exclusives: 20 Picks For PS4 And PS5

The PS4 (and even the PS5 so far) has been defined by its exclusives. While Sony's PlayStation consoles have had notable exclusive games over the years, a significant number of the very best games on modern PlayStation consoles are exclusives. From sterling action games like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man to brilliant RPGs such as Final Fantasy VII Remake and Persona 5 Royal, recent PlayStation exclusives have been mightily impressive. We've rounded up the best PlayStation exclusives for PS4 and PS5. While most of these games are playable on both PS4 and PS5, we've included a few PS5 exclusives as well.

If you own a PlayStation console, we'd consider all of these to be must-play experiences. A few of these titles were later ported to PC, but for the purpose of this list, all PlayStation console exclusives are eligible. The 20 best PlayStation exclusives are listed in alphabetical order, and some of them are free to play on PS5 if you're a PS Plus subscriber.

For more PlayStation game recommendations, check out our roundups of the best PS5 games so far and best PS4 games. First-person shooter fans will notice that this list doesn't feature any in the genre, but we do have a roundup of the best PlayStation shooters, too.