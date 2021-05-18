The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best PlayStation Deals In May 2021: Cheap PS4 Deals, PS Plus, And More
Check out this week's best PlayStation deals, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Persona 5 Royal, and more.
When it comes to the best PlayStation deals, there's an endless list of games, accessories, and subscriptions to buy that can make your gaming experience, and if you know where to look, you can get a lot of PS4 (and even some PS5) products for less than list price. From PS4 game deals to PS5 accessories and memberships like PlayStation Plus, we've rounded up the best PlayStation deals for both PS4 and PS5 owners right now, including some cheap PS4 games that come with free next-gen upgrades. Though PS5 deals on first-party accessories are mostly non-existent at this point, some of the most popular PS5 accessories have come back into stock recently, and we've included that availability below as well. With Amazon Prime Day coming up in June, expect even more great PlayStation deals to become available in the next month or so. For now, read on for the best PS4 deals and PS5 sales available now, and check out our guides to the best PS4 games, best PS5 games, and best PS5 headsets for more recommendations.
Best PS4 game deals
The best PS4 game deals right now include last year's epic sci-fi adventure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for $30. If you haven't heard of 13 Sentinels, it's a mix of two genres that usually don't coexist, real-time strategy and visual novel, but it delivers a story you won't soon forget. Other great PS4 deals include Final Fantasy VII Remake for $40 (which gets you a free PS5 upgrade that's releasing June 10), the wonderful co-op adventure It Takes Two for $30, and Death Stranding for just 20 bucks.
One of the best features of the PS5 is its support for backwards compatibility, which just means you can play practically any PS4 game on the new console. Keep in mind that if you have a PS5 Digital, you won't be able to use physical PS4 discs with it. If you have the standard $500 PS5, you can simply insert any PS4 discs to play them. Some games also come with free next-gen upgrades that offer various visual and performance improvements--we've indicated that where available below.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
$30 (was $60)See at GameStop
Final Fantasy VII Remake
$40 (was $60) | free PS5 upgradeSee at Amazon
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
$20 (was $60)See at Walmart
It Takes Two
$30 (was $40)See at Amazon
Death Stranding
$20 (was $40)See at GameStop
MK11: Aftermath Kollection
$35 (was $60) | free PS5 upgradeSee at Walmart
Dirt 5
$34 (was $60) | free PS5 upgradeSee at Amazon
Persona 5 Royal
$35 (was $60)See at Amazon
The Wonderful 101 Remastered
$25 (was $40)See at Best Buy
Best PS5 game deals
While PS5 owners can play most of the PS4 library on the new console, you can also buy PS5-specific versions of games now as well. These come with all the next-gen visual and performance improvements right on the disc, though in some cases it may be more worth it to take advantage of PS4 game deals that are cheaper and come with a free PS5 upgrade. But if you're building up your collection of physical PS5 games, we've rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals available now below.
Marvel's Avengers
$25 (was $60)See at Amazon
Watch Dogs Legion
$30 (was $60)See at Amazon
Control Ultimate Edition
$29.83 (was $40)See at Amazon
Hitman 3
$49 (was $60)See at Amazon
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
$41.88 (was $50)See at Amazon
The Pathless
$37 (was $50)See at Amazon
Immortals Fenyx Rising
$40 (was $60)See at Walmart
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
$39.82 (was $60)See at Amazon
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
$40 (was $50)See at Amazon
DMC 5 Special Edition
$34 (was $40)See at Best Buy
PlayStation Store sales
Though physical PS5 and PS4 game sales tend to offer some of the best prices, the PlayStation Store offers some great digital deals from time to time. Right now, you can browse the Extended Play sale on PSN, which has over 400 deals on games, expansions, and DLC for titles like Destiny 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11, and more. For budget-minded gamers, PlayStation's Games Under $15 sale is back with a bunch of cheap PS4 games, like Assassin's Creed Unity, Infamous: Second Son, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands. And you really don't want to miss the current deal of the week, which drops one of this year's best new releases, Little Nightmares II, down to $24.
Extended Play Sale
Ends May 26See on PlayStation Store
Games Under $15
Ends May 26See on PlayStation Store
Little Nightmares II
$24 (was $30) | Ends May 20See on PlayStation Store
Best PlayStation Plus deals
PlayStation Plus is an online membership that's a necessity for any PS4 or PS5 owner looking to play games with friends online. But not only does it give you access to online multiplayer; it also gets you a few free games every month (lately, it's been two PS4 games and one PS5 game) and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. PS Plus costs $60 for a 12-month subscription and is most definitely worth it for avid players, but we also don't suggest buying it at full price if you can help it. PS Plus deals are easy to find if you're willing to dig a little bit and buy from a third-party store. There are a few sites that are usually running some kind of PlayStation Plus deal at any given time--you can check for any current discounts below. Keep in mind PS Plus subscriptions stack, so you can stock up for multiple years at a discount if you like. Plus, check out your free PS Plus games for May 2021.
PS Plus 12-month digital code
Various deals
Official deals on PS Plus are rare outside of Black Friday or Prime Day, but some sites usually have 12-month PS Plus codes for less than their $60 list price. That includes eBay, which has been offering 12-month PS Plus subscriptions for less than $40 for over a year now (exact prices vary frequently), as well as CDKeys. We've tested and verified the eBay deal for ourselves, and this particular CDKeys deal is well-rated by purchasers. Meanwhile, it's always worth checking Amazon's prices as well--as of our last update, Amazon had 12-month subscriptions on sale for $42.50.
Best PlayStation accessory deals
From headsets to controller charging stations and more, there are plenty of great PlayStation accessories that make your gaming experience on PS4 or PS5 even better. We've rounded up some of the best PS4 and PS5 accessory deals below, including stores that have the new first-party PS5 accessories in stock.
PlayStation HD Camera
$51.92 (was $60)
There's a slight discount on the PlayStation HD Camera at Amazon this week, marking the only deal we've seen on an official PS5 accessory so far. A great option for those streaming on PS5, the PlayStation HD Camera features 1080p HD capture, background removal tools, and a built-in adjustable stand so you can find that perfect angle for your setup. We've seen this deal fluctuate quite a bit over the past week, and it could go back up to $60 at any time.
PSVR Move Motion Controllers (2-pack)
$86.42 (was $100)
PlayStation VR's Move Motion controllers aren't needed for every PSVR game, but they're a must for games like Beat Saber and greatly improve the experience for titles like Skyrim VR and Batman Arkham VR. They're also generally hard to find in stock at list price, but Walmart has a two-pack on sale for $86 right now.
PowerA DualShock Charging Station for PS4
$15.93 (was $25)
If you've been a PlayStation fan for many years, chances are you have more than one DualShock controller laying around, and even if you've already upgraded to PS5, you can use them to play backwards compatible PS4 games on the system. There's nothing worse than picking up a controller only to find it needs charging, and this PowerA charging station will keep them charged and ready to go every time. It's on sale for just under $16 today--it's worth snagging so you never have to think about whether your PS4 controllers are charged.
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Pedals
$236 (was $400)
Dedicated racing game fans will probably want to invest in a good racing wheel sooner or later to enhance the experience and make it feel even more realistic. Logitech's G29 Driving Force racing wheel for PlayStation is on sale for $236 right now, down from its $400 list price, and is great when paired with any of the best PlayStation racing games. It features easy access game controls built right into the wheel, a responsive floor pedal unit, and dual-motor force feedback that basically lets you feel all the movements of your car more clearly--the tires, the terrain, drifting, and more.
DualShock 4 Back-Button Attachment
$20 (was $30)
Despite speculation, the PS5's DualSense did not turn out to have back buttons on it, but you can still customize your DualShock controller with this back-button attachment that adds two mappable rear buttons. There are 16 different functions you can map to the back-button attachment, with the ability to save up to three different profiles. Once hard to find in stock at stores, the DualShock back-button attachment is discounted to $20 at Amazon.
WD Elements 5TB External Hard Drive
$100 (was $130)
Most PS4 and PS5 players will have to pick up some kind of external drive to expand their console's storage place for games, with file sizes only getting bigger over time. A recent update now allows PS5 games to be stored on an external drive in addition to backwards compatible PS4 games, so there's no better time to grab a hard drive for your console. The WD Elements 5TB hard drive is on sale for $100 right now and will provide ample space for all the games you don't want to store on the PS5's internal SSD. For PS4 owners, you can use this to store PS4 games for that console as well, and if you upgrade to PS5, this hard drive can still be used.
KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks
$15 (was $22)
A keyboard and mouse combo is typically seen as ideal for first-person shooter games, but KontrolFreek's performance thumbsticks aim to make playing shooters more comfortable and accurate on console. These grippy thumbsticks are designed for PS4 and PS5 specifically, and they're on sale for $15 right now.
PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
$100 (back in stock)
It's not on sale, but the fact that the first-party Pulse 3D headset is back in stock at list price is notable on its own. Definitely one of the most popular PS5 accessories, the Pulse 3D wireless headset delivers a 3D audio experience designed specifically for PS5, dual hidden microphones, and easy-access controls.
PlayStation DualSense Charging Station
$30 (back in stock)
Another popular PS5 accessory, the DualSense Charging Station, is back in stock at list price right now as well. This is one of the most useful accessories to have on hand as a PS5 owner, whether you've bought another DualSense already or not. When you're done with a session, you can simply slide your controller into this station and put your console in rest mode so it's ready to go next time you play. It's easier and less of an eyesore than using the PS5's USB-C charging cable.
PS5 Media Remote
$30 (back in stock)
The PS5 media remote is back in stock right now as well. This is a great accessory for people who stream movies and TV on their PS5 in addition to playing games. It has a sleek, intuitive layout with the ability to quickly jump to four of the most popular streaming platforms: Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.
Where to buy a PS5
This probably won't come as a shock, but we're a long ways away from any PS5 console deals. Most people can't even get their hands on a PS5 at this point, and Sony has admitted that PS5 stock shortages will likely continue in 2022. Still, that doesn't mean it's impossible to buy a PS5 in 2021, and we do know that PS5 production is ramping up sometime this summer and into the latter half of this year, just in time for the holidays. See our detailed guide on PS5 restocks for our best tips on buying a console and the latest restock news. In the meantime, you can check availability at major retailers below.
AmazonSee PS5 at Amazon
PlayStation DirectSee PS5 at PS Direct
Best BuySee PS5 at Best Buy
GameStopSee PS5 at GameStop
WalmartSee PS5 at Walmart
TargetSee PS5 at Target
