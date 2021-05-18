Best PlayStation Deals In May 2021: Cheap PS4 Deals, PS Plus, And More

When it comes to the best PlayStation deals, there's an endless list of games, accessories, and subscriptions to buy that can make your gaming experience, and if you know where to look, you can get a lot of PS4 (and even some PS5) products for less than list price. From PS4 game deals to PS5 accessories and memberships like PlayStation Plus, we've rounded up the best PlayStation deals for both PS4 and PS5 owners right now, including some cheap PS4 games that come with free next-gen upgrades. Though PS5 deals on first-party accessories are mostly non-existent at this point, some of the most popular PS5 accessories have come back into stock recently, and we've included that availability below as well. With Amazon Prime Day coming up in June, expect even more great PlayStation deals to become available in the next month or so. For now, read on for the best PS4 deals and PS5 sales available now, and check out our guides to the best PS4 games, best PS5 games, and best PS5 headsets for more recommendations.

Note: The prices reflected below are subject to change due to the ever-fluctuating nature of deals, especially at Amazon. The prices shown were accurate as of our last update.

Best PS4 game deals

The best PS4 game deals right now include last year's epic sci-fi adventure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for $30. If you haven't heard of 13 Sentinels, it's a mix of two genres that usually don't coexist, real-time strategy and visual novel, but it delivers a story you won't soon forget. Other great PS4 deals include Final Fantasy VII Remake for $40 (which gets you a free PS5 upgrade that's releasing June 10), the wonderful co-op adventure It Takes Two for $30, and Death Stranding for just 20 bucks.

One of the best features of the PS5 is its support for backwards compatibility, which just means you can play practically any PS4 game on the new console. Keep in mind that if you have a PS5 Digital, you won't be able to use physical PS4 discs with it. If you have the standard $500 PS5, you can simply insert any PS4 discs to play them. Some games also come with free next-gen upgrades that offer various visual and performance improvements--we've indicated that where available below.

Best PS5 game deals

While PS5 owners can play most of the PS4 library on the new console, you can also buy PS5-specific versions of games now as well. These come with all the next-gen visual and performance improvements right on the disc, though in some cases it may be more worth it to take advantage of PS4 game deals that are cheaper and come with a free PS5 upgrade. But if you're building up your collection of physical PS5 games, we've rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals available now below.

PlayStation Store sales

Though physical PS5 and PS4 game sales tend to offer some of the best prices, the PlayStation Store offers some great digital deals from time to time. Right now, you can browse the Extended Play sale on PSN, which has over 400 deals on games, expansions, and DLC for titles like Destiny 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11, and more. For budget-minded gamers, PlayStation's Games Under $15 sale is back with a bunch of cheap PS4 games, like Assassin's Creed Unity, Infamous: Second Son, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands. And you really don't want to miss the current deal of the week, which drops one of this year's best new releases, Little Nightmares II, down to $24.

Best PlayStation Plus deals

PlayStation Plus is an online membership that's a necessity for any PS4 or PS5 owner looking to play games with friends online. But not only does it give you access to online multiplayer; it also gets you a few free games every month (lately, it's been two PS4 games and one PS5 game) and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. PS Plus costs $60 for a 12-month subscription and is most definitely worth it for avid players, but we also don't suggest buying it at full price if you can help it. PS Plus deals are easy to find if you're willing to dig a little bit and buy from a third-party store. There are a few sites that are usually running some kind of PlayStation Plus deal at any given time--you can check for any current discounts below. Keep in mind PS Plus subscriptions stack, so you can stock up for multiple years at a discount if you like. Plus, check out your free PS Plus games for May 2021.

PS Plus 12-month digital code Various deals Official deals on PS Plus are rare outside of Black Friday or Prime Day, but some sites usually have 12-month PS Plus codes for less than their $60 list price. That includes eBay, which has been offering 12-month PS Plus subscriptions for less than $40 for over a year now (exact prices vary frequently), as well as CDKeys. We've tested and verified the eBay deal for ourselves, and this particular CDKeys deal is well-rated by purchasers. Meanwhile, it's always worth checking Amazon's prices as well--as of our last update, Amazon had 12-month subscriptions on sale for $42.50. Check price at Amazon Check price at eBay Check price at CDKeys

Best PlayStation accessory deals

From headsets to controller charging stations and more, there are plenty of great PlayStation accessories that make your gaming experience on PS4 or PS5 even better. We've rounded up some of the best PS4 and PS5 accessory deals below, including stores that have the new first-party PS5 accessories in stock.

Where to buy a PS5

This probably won't come as a shock, but we're a long ways away from any PS5 console deals. Most people can't even get their hands on a PS5 at this point, and Sony has admitted that PS5 stock shortages will likely continue in 2022. Still, that doesn't mean it's impossible to buy a PS5 in 2021, and we do know that PS5 production is ramping up sometime this summer and into the latter half of this year, just in time for the holidays. See our detailed guide on PS5 restocks for our best tips on buying a console and the latest restock news. In the meantime, you can check availability at major retailers below.