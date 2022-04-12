Best PlayStation Deals Available Now (April 2022)

PlayStation is home to some of the best exclusives on the market, but most of them retail for $70 in the PS5 generation. That's why it's always nice to find a solid deal on games that show off the PS5's power and innovation. A decent number of PS5 games have been on sale recently, giving you a chance to score some of the PS5's best games at nice discounts. The PS5 also has the added bonus of supporting the PS4 catalog, which gives you the option to snag older games as they slowly make their way to the bargain bin. Whether you're looking for a PS5 exclusive at a low price or a PS4 classic, we've pulled together a list of the best PlayStation games currently on sale. Many of these discounts won't stick around long, so be sure to check them out before they disappear.

Best PlayStation game deals

Note: Pricing in bold only applies to PS5 versions.

Deathloop has seen numerous discounts over the past few months, and now it's available for the ridiculously low price of $25. The stylish shooter managed to walk away with our 2021 Game of the Year award, thanks to its innovative storytelling, tight gunplay, and limitless replayability.

Elden Ring might be stealing the spotlight, but this month sees another FromSoftware game available for just $10. Bloodborne is arguably one of the best titles in the developer's catalog, and there's no reason to miss out on the adventure when it's this cheap.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is also listed for just $10--so if you're holding out on Forbidden West until you snag the original, now's the best time to jump in. This version includes The Frozen Wilds expansion along with a digital art book, dynamic theme, and a bunch of in-game exclusives.

A preowned version of Returnal is available for $36, and with the game's recent co-op update, now's a great time to check out the challenging third-person shooter. The free update added more than just cooperative play, as you'll now find a new survival mode--Tower of Sisyphus--which sees each floor of the tower growing more difficult than the last.

If you've yet to tackle Hideo Kojima's latest inventive adventure, you'll find its Death Stranding Director's Cut marked down to just $40. This version includes the base game along with upgraded graphics for PS5, 3D Audio support, and a bunch of expanded content and minigames.