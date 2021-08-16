Best Perks For Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Most players have been running the same set of perks since Call of Duty: Warzone's inception, but you'll likely want to adjust the perks in your loadouts due to Season 5's major changes. This new season adds two Warzone-exclusive perks, while also buffing an existing perk that probably wasn't in your loadout before.

Season 5's new Warzone-exclusive perks will make you reconsider your loadout options, as these new additions give players the most viable perk options that Warzone has ever seen. Tempered is a new Tier 2 perk that lets you get armored up faster and with less armor plates. And the new Tier 3 Combat Scout perk will briefly highlight enemies you damage with an orange glow, allowing you to see them even through walls, while also pinging them for your squadmates. Cold-Blooded also received a major buff to counter more nuisances in Warzone. So, depending on your playstyle, you might end up swapping out your preferred perks for each tier.

Here are some recommended perks for Season 5 of Warzone:

PERK 1

Cold-Blooded

In recent seasons, Cold-Blooded wasn't a popular perk choice, because it mostly just kept you from being detected by thermal optics, and thermal optic scopes haven't really been a part of Warzone's meta for quite some time. However, Season 5 buffs Warzone's Cold-Blooded perk to be way more valuable.

With Season 5's changes, Cold-Blooded no longer triggers the High Alert notification. Normally, the High Alert perk warns the user by creating a pulse effect around the HUD when an enemy outside of their view sees them. However, High Alert will no longer detect players using Cold-Blooded.

Cold-Blooded also works as a counter to the new Combat Scout perk. When a player using Combat Scout damages a player, the damaged opponent will be highlighted orange for a moment and will be pinged, but players using Cold-Blooded won't be targeted.

E.O.D.

E.O.D. is still a top choice for the first perk slot, as it reduces explosive damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire. If you're pinned down in a building and don't have a trophy system to intercept enemy equipment, you'll want E.O.D. to help you avoid dying to enemy grenades or Molotovs.

Double Time

Double Time

Double Time is another solid choice for the first perk slot. Mobility is important in Warzone, whether you're pushing towards an enemy squad or just trying to escape the circle of gas with your life. Double Time allows you to Tactical Sprint for longer, as well as boosts your crouch movement speed by 30%.

PERK 2

Ghost

Ghost

Ghost is still the most commonly used perk in Warzone. This perk makes you undetectable by UAVs, radar drones, and heartbeat sensors. Your life matters so much in battle royale, especially in non-respawn modes, so it's important to keep yourself off the radar. With the threat of enemy UAVs and the fact that heartbeat sensors are so commonly used, Ghost is a no-brainer for the second perk slot.

Overkill

Overkill

Most players have at least one or two loadouts equipped with Overkill. The Overkill perk allows you to equip two primary weapons, making an Overkill loadout a great pick for your first loadout drop. This gives you the best chance at winning the early gunfights, as you'll have two primary weapons that provide you with effectiveness at the various ranges. So, this is where you'd pair your preferred long-range weapon with your best close- to mid-range gun.

If you are able to score an early first loadout with Overkill, you can eventually pick up a second loadout and switch to a Ghost class, assuming you're still trying to fly under the radar. The matches tend to slow down and get a bit more campy near the end, so you'll want to make sure you get off enemy radars.

Tempered

Tempered

Season 5 adds Tempered as a new Warzone-exclusive perk, which provides more reinforced armor plates. Only two of these heavier plates are needed for you to be "fully armored" compared to the standard three. Tempered allows each plate to absorb 75 points of damage instead of the standard 50, but you will only be able to wear two plates instead of three. So, basically, you will get the same amount of armor, but you'll have one less plate to worry about. This also means with Tempered you'll technically have more plates saved in your satchel for later use, as it requires fewer to be fully armored.

Some players are switching to Tempered to get that slightly faster plate time, but you'll have to decide if the tradeoff will be worth the sacrifice of losing a perk like Ghost. This is probably most beneficial to players with aggressive playstyles, whereas slower, more tactical players might want to keep using Ghost.

PERK 3

Amped

Amped

Amped is still a highly-used perk for the third slot. It provides faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed. There's nothing worse than losing gunfights because you needed to reload and you died while trying to switch weapons. Amped lets you swap weapons with barely any delay, and it's a very noticeable difference in time if you're not running this perk.

Combat Scout

Combat Scout

Season 5's new Warzone-exclusive Combat Scout perk is already making waves in Verdansk. In a game that's blatantly struggled with hackers, this new Tier 3 perk gives players temporary "wall hacks," as damaging an enemy will briefly highlight the player with a bright orange glow that actually appears through walls. And it automatically pings these damaged enemies for any squadmates as well.

If you're finding yourself a constant victim of Combat Scout, it might be worth running Cold-Blooded as your Tier 1 perk to avoid getting pinged.

If you're looking for the best Warzone loadouts to use, we have some recommendations for Season 5.

In other Warzone news, Developer Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed inside of Warzone this Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET. Here's how you can watch Warzone's Vanguard reveal.