Best PC Hardware Deals Right Now

The fourth of July means the US is celebrating its historic Independence Day. And as is tradition, consumerism pairs with the holiday and plenty of sales are going on for PC hardware! If you're in the market for a new monitor, it's a good time to snag a 1440p or 4K display. Although you'll also want to make sure your PC is powerful enough to run the latest games smoothly at these higher resolutions, now is probably not the best time to buy a graphics card as price spikes are still in effect due to a surge in digital currency mining.

Regardless, deals on components for a gaming PC litter the internet, and we're here to share the ones that caught our eye. Feel free to share any worthy deals you found by commenting below.

LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync Monitor - $350

There are many reasons to look into this 27-inch 4K monitor from LG. Not only does it give an ultra high-definition resolution, but it sports an IPS panel for better color accuracy and offers AMD's FreeSync technology.

Dell 25-inch 1440p IPS Monitor - $270

If you're not ready to game in 4K but still want something more than 1080p, then this 25-inch 1440p monitor from Dell should be on your radar. There are many options for high-refresh rate 1440p displays out there, but you generally need a stronger PC to take advantage of it. With this, you'll get an IPS panel for better colors without needing to beef up your PC too much.

Dell 28-inch 4K Monitor - $300

It doesn't get much cheaper than this for a 28-inch 4K monitor. The S2817Q from Dell sports a 60Hz TN panel and 2ms response time along with its ultra high-definition resolution. This monitor typically goes for around $500, so $300 to jump into 4K is quite the deal.

PowerSpec G314 Pre-built PC: i5-7600K, GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD - $1000

Pre-built PCs tend to be more expensive than one you could build yourself with equal components. However, you can't get a PC with these specs much cheaper than this. It's a well-rounded mid-high range build with an i5-7600K CPU and GTX 1070 GPU. It also doesn't skip out on key pieces like 16GB of RAM and a 480GB solid-state drive. So if you're in the market for a new gaming PC altogether, this is the perfect deal.

The PowerSpec G314 pre-built PC

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Eight-Core CPU - $350

The Ryzen 7 1700X is on sale again for $50 off its retail price. It's an eight-core processor that's competent for gaming, but shines in CPU-demanding tasks like video production and image rendering. It's also hard to find a high-end desktop CPU as cost-effective as the Ryzen 7 series.

SanDisk Ultra II 480GB SATA III SSD - $141

Solid-state drives are highly recommend for modern systems, but they don't come cheap. At 480GB, this SSD from SanDisk can be more than just a boot drive and it won't break the bank. It's plenty fast with a read and write speed of 550MB/s and 500MB/s, respectively.

Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666 RAM - $103 (Amazon Prime)

Desktop memory is still a little pricier than it used to be, but PCs still need RAM to run. So, if you need high-performance memory, you might want to look into these sticks from Corsair. Take note that this is an Amazon Prime exclusive.

Sennheiser PC350 Gaming Headset - $80

Sennheiser has a reputation of making headphones for audiophiles, and they also have a few gaming headsets available. The PC350 headset sports an over-ear and closed-back design, and it connects through a 3.5mm audio jack.

Sennheiser PC350 headset

Rosewill 1000 Watt Power Supply (80 Plus Bronze) - $120

1000 watts is a ton of juice for a PC, so if you're looking to run multiple video cards but still need to save money, this might be what you're looking for. Its semi-modular design helps cable management and the 80 plus bronze certification ensure efficiency.

Rosewill 500 Watt Power Supply (80 Plus Gold) - $56

Not everyone has a power-hungry PC, which is why we highlighted Rosewill's 500-watt counterpart. This model typically goes for $90, so you'll be saving a decent amount on a modest power supply.

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 Mechanical Keyboard - $80

Mechanical keyboards can be quite expensive, which is what makes the G.Skill KM570 interesting. Corsair and Logitech also released sub-$100 mechanical keyboards recently, but the KM570 is slightly cheaper right now. You can get it at this price with either Cherry MX Blue or Red switches.