Best PC Hardware Deals Of The Week

This week in PC hardware sales, we found deals on high quality headphones, the best graphics card out, and a top-notch gaming mouse. The wide variety doesn't end there, you can also snag an AMD Ryzen CPU in your price range or a monitor with more features than you could ask for. And that great pre-built system from last week's list is still on sale.

Amazon Prime Day is also on July 11; plenty of sales will be going on for that day, so keep your eyes peeled for PC components with deep discounts. As always, drop a comment if you find a deal worth mentioning!

PNY GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card - $650

In the midst of a crazy spike in graphics card prices, the powerful GTX 1080 Ti can still be had for less than its retail price. This model from PNY doesn't do anything special compared to the reference model, but it's still the fastest video card that isn't over $1000! If you have your sights set on a video card to do 4K or take advantage of high refresh rates, this sale should interest you.

PNY's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

Acer 27-inch 1440p 144Hz IPS FreeSync Monitor - $400

You can't really ask more from a monitor than what Acer offers with the XF270HU: a high resolution of 2560x1440, a 144Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel for richer colors, and FreeSync technology. This sale chops $200 off the monitor's retail price, and you'll be hard-pressed to find another display with all these features for $400.

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Eight-Core CPU - $430

The R7 1800X sits at the top-end of AMD's Ryzen CPU line and offers eight cores and 16 threads for under $500. It's a great deal for those who do more than game on their PC since this processor tackles intense tasks in video production, image rendering, and streaming better than any CPU in its price range. The 1800X in particular has the highest clock speeds with plenty of room for overclocking.

The Ryzen 7 1800X CPU.

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Six-Core CPU - $200

If you can't drop $400+ on a processor, don't worry. For $200, you can get your hands on a six-core 12-thread CPU, which was impossible before AMD's Ryzen family hit the market. The non-X SKUs of processors may not have the same overclocking capabilities, but the R5 1600 is still equipped with the same "Zen" architecture. It's an amazing value, especially for those who use CPU-heavy tasks frequently.

PowerSpec G314 PC: i5-7600K, GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD - $1000

This pre-built system was featured on our previous list of PC hardware deals, and it's still on sale. It's too good to not highlight a second time, since it'd be quite the challenge to build a system with the same specifications for less. However, this deal from Micro Center now requires in-store pickup and will not ship. Be sure to check if there's a location near you if you're interested in this sale.

The PowerSpec G314 pre-built system.

Philips SHP9500S Headphones - $53

These headphones compete with the renowned quality of Sennheiser HD 598 and Audio Technica ATH M50x headphones, and they all provide incredible audio fidelity. However, they cost well over $100, but the Philips SHP9500S headphones are currently on sale for $53, which is a whopping $107 off its normal price.

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Gaming Mouse - $40

Flashy mice targeted towards gamers aren't always the best, and while Logitech's G502 features aggressive styling, it performs incredibly well. It's regarded as one of best gaming mice because of its ergonomic design, precise tracking, and additional buttons. You can now pick one up for half off.