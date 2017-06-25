Best PC Hardware Deals Of The Week

PC gamers have some great deals to take advantage of this week, from a high-end processor to a spacious tempered glass case. Those looking for fast storage or a new laptop are also in for a treat. Arguably, the best deal is a high resolution, fast refresh rate monitor for the lowest price we've seen thus far.

If you come across any notable sales, feel free to share them in the comments!

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Eight-Core CPU - $350

The CPU market had been relatively uncompetitive for a while, but PC owners now have more options with AMD's Ryzen processors. The 1700X is an eight-core, 16-thread CPU clocked at 3.4GHz that can boost to 3.8GHz. It performs incredibly well in tasks like video production and image rendering while being competent for gaming. And for $50 off its normal price, you can snag the 1700X--one of the more cost-effective high-end CPUs.

In Win 805 Black Aluminum ATX Mid Tower w/ Tempered Glass - $140

It may not be the most affordable case, but the In Win 805 is on sale for $60 off its retail price. Those who aren't into flashy cases will appreciate yhe sleek, minimalist design with a tinted tempered glass side panel. There's plenty of space on the inside, but this case is on the heavier side.

Steam Link - $15

To go along with the Steam Summer sale, Valve is offering the Steam Link device for just $15. It allows users to stream games from a PC to any other display as long as the PC and Steam Link are connected to the same network. This device only has an HDMI port, which shouldn't be an issue for modern TVs, but a strong wired connection is recommended to get the best performance.

Dell 24-inch 1440p 165Hz G-Sync Monitor (S2417DG) - $340

One of Dell's best monitors is going for just $340, which is a steal considering that its retail price is $500. It has all the makings of a gaming monitor: 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia's G-Sync technology. Just make sure you have a PC powerful enough to take advantage of these specs.

ASUS Gaming Laptop w/ Intel Core-i5 6300HQ and GTX 1060 - $780

Gaming laptops are often cost-prohibitive and come with compromises. But occasionally you can get a great deal on one, like this laptop from ASUS. It comes with an Intel Core i5-6300HQ CPU, a 3GB GTX 1060 video card, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. The normal list price is $1250, so you'll be saving quite a bit if you're in the market for a gaming laptop.

Samsung 850 EVO 500GB Solid-State Drive - $144

Solid-state drives are highly recommended for modern day PCs, but they're still quite expensive. However, you'll be equipped with one of best SATA drives in the Samsung 850 EVO for $144. It offers 500GB of space with read and write speeds of 540MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. Take note that this sale from Fry's requires you to sign up for a mailing list to receive the necessary promo code to get the drive at this price.