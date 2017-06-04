Best PC Hardware Deals Of The Week

This week in PC hardware deals covers a wide range of gaming needs. One of the most powerful video cards to date is on sale, but there is also a great combo offer to get you started on building a new system. A couple of high resolution displays can be had for a decent price, as well as some cheap storage.

As always, feel free to share any sales you come across in the comments.

Gigabyte GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition - $659.99

Nvidia’s GTX 1080 Ti is a blazing-fast top-end graphics card, but remains quite pricey. This sale chops $40 off its MSRP, though you should note that this is a Founders Edition SKU of the 1080 Ti. It doesn’t have a robust cooling solution or crazy overclocks out of the box, but it still performs well above every graphics card out now (except the $1200 Titan Xp).

Core i5-7600, ASRock H270M Pro4, 16GB Corsair RAM combo - $380.99

New system builders may want to look into this CPU, motherboard, and RAM combo. It’s made up of an Intel Core i5-7600, an ASRock H270 micro ATX motherboard, and 16GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM at 2133MHz. Overall, you’ll save $40 for a strong foundation to build a new gaming computer.

Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit Home Edition OEM - $79.99

Speaking of system builders, you can snag the Windows 10 64-bit Home Edition operating system from Fry's Electronics for $79.99 if you sign up to receive promo codes. Technically, it isn't hardware, but what's a good system without the proper software?

Western Digital 4TB External Hard Drive - $99.99

This external hard drive from Western Digital offers a ton of storage for the price. It connects through USB 3.0 and requires an external power source to use. The 8TB version is also on sale for $179.99.

Eluktronics W650KK1 Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti - $699.97

If you’re looking for a cost-effective solution gaming laptop, you might not get more value than this one from Eluktronics. It comes with a desktop Intel Pentium G4560 dual-core CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GTX 1050 Ti, which make for fine gaming performance at 1080p. It’s also equipped with an IPS panel and a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive.

Acer 27-inch 1440p IPS Monitor - $249.99 (promo code: EMCRGRB35)

If your system is powerful enough for 1440p resolution in modern games and you’re still using a 1080p display, you might want to consider this monitor from Acer. It brings 1440p into a 27 inch IPS display, which means you’ll get better color reproduction in addition to the higher resolution. Be sure to use the promo code to swoop it up for this price.

Dell 27-inch 1440p 144Hz G-Sync Monitor - $414.95 (Open Box)

This Dell monitor made it onto our list last week, but this time we found open boxes available for even cheaper. The S2716DGR not only packs in a high native resolution of 1440p but also has a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync to prevent screen tearing at variable frame rates.

16GB (2x8GB) Geil Evo Potenza DDR4 2400MHz - $93.99 (promo code: EMCRGRC29)

Prices on system memory are still higher than they’ve been in the recent past, but if you’re need of 16GB of RAM, this is a cost-effective option. Take note that the heatsinks on these RAM sticks are a bit taller than most, so check twice to make sure you have enough clearance in your case. And don’t forget to use the promo code to get these sticks at this price.

Corsair Scimitar Mouse - $49.99

We found the Corsair Scimitar to be one of the better mice that feature a plethora of programmable buttons. Its 12 side buttons have texturing that helps distinguish them from one another. The buttons are solid and tactile without being to soft to accidentally press when gripping the mouse.

G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 Mouse - $29.99

The MX 780 mouse from G.Skill may be on the gaudy side in terms of design, but it performs well and has plenty of modular features. There are interchangeable grips and extra buttons on both sides of the mouse, and it comes with optional weights if you prefer a heavier mouse.