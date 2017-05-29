Best PC Hardware Deals Of The Week

There are plenty of sales going on right now for PC hardware across across the internet, but we're here to highlight a few that caught our eye, from super-fast graphics cards to high-end monitors.

Cost-effective solid-state drives and cheap monitors are also on sale, but those looking for a 4K television are in luck.

Since there are so many deals at the moment, feel free to share what you've found in the comments!

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 8GB Windforce OC - $429.99

From Newegg via eBay

The GTX 1080 is still a beast of a graphics cards and the Gigabyte version can be swooped up for $50 off its list price. It's overclocked right out of the box (1771MHz in OC mode, 1797MHz in OC mode) and features a triple fan cooling design.

Dell 27-inch LED GSync 1440p 144Hz Monitor - $469.99

From Best Buy

Dell monitors may not be the cheapest but they're known for their sleek design and high quality panels. This particular model--the S2716DGR--packs in a high native resolution of 1440p while offering a 144Hz refresh rate. GSync is the cherry on top that makes this monitor an attractive option for $130 off its original price.

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Quad Core CPU - $169.99

From Newegg via eBay

If you've been eyeing a new CPU but are been on the fence, this deal might be worth jumping on. AMD's Ryzen 5 1500X is a four-core and eight-thread CPU clocked at 3.5GHz with plenty of room for overclocking given the right cooling solution. The offer knocks off $20, which brings it down to the price of the Ryzen 5 1400.

Lenovo 21.5-inch IPS LED Monitor - $79.99

From Best Buy

Lenovo's LI2264D could be a great solution if you're in need of a decent and cheap monitor, since it's $70 lower than the list price. It's not the biggest display at 21.5 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it's equipped with an IPS panel, meaning you'll get high quality color reproduction.

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB Backlit Mechanical Keyboard - $139.99

From Amazon

The K70 Rapidfire from Corsair comes equipped with Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches; they have an actuation point of 1.2mm and travel distance of 3.4mm, which makes them one of the fastest switches. The K70 also comes with full RGB backlighting, a brushed aluminum base, and a detachable palm rest.

Corsair Extended Cloth Mouse Pad - $14.99

From Amazon

There are many extended mouse pads out on the market, but few are as cheap as Corsair's offering at the moment. This mat covers plenty of desk space and gives your keyboard and mouse a sleek cloth surface to rest on.

ADATA Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 256GB SSD - $90.00 (with promo code EMCRFCG48)

From Newegg

These ADATA solid-state drives seem to be on sale quite often, but that doesn't mean they're still not worth looking into. With the promo code, you can snag the 256GB version for $90. It's a SATA III drive that offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. The 512GB version is also on sale for $142.19 if you use the same promo code.

LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV - $549.99

From Best Buy

This 4K television from LG is going for $250 off the list price, but this particular sale is $50 cheaper than what most other retailers are currently offering. It's one of the more cost-effective ultra-high-definition solutions, especially for its size at 55 inches.