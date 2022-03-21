Best PC Gaming Headsets In 2022: SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Takes The Top Spot

There's an overwhelming number of options out there when it comes to PC gaming headsets, and it can be hard digging through it all to find the best PC headset for you. Top brands like SteelSeries, Razer, and HyperX all have high-quality options on the market, some of them costing a couple hundred bucks; so if you're looking for a PC gaming headset that'll last you a long time, it's not a purchase you make lightly. Fortunately, we've tested a ton of PC accessories, including headsets, and we've rounded up our picks for the best PC gaming headsets.

One of the upsides of PC gaming headsets is that they tend to also work with one or both of the major video game consoles. Many PC gaming headsets are compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X--some can even be connected to the Nintendo Switch--making them multi-use if you own or ever decide to buy one of the new consoles. In fact, every PC gaming headset we've selected for this guide works with one or both of them. But if you're looking for recs specifically for those console, we have separate picks for the best PS5 headsets, best Xbox headsets, and best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphones. For now, here are the best PC headsets for gaming that we've tried.