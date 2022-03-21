The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best PC Gaming Headsets In 2022: SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Takes The Top Spot
From SteelSeries and Logitech to HyperX and Razer, here are our favorite PC gaming headsets for 2022.
There's an overwhelming number of options out there when it comes to PC gaming headsets, and it can be hard digging through it all to find the best PC headset for you. Top brands like SteelSeries, Razer, and HyperX all have high-quality options on the market, some of them costing a couple hundred bucks; so if you're looking for a PC gaming headset that'll last you a long time, it's not a purchase you make lightly. Fortunately, we've tested a ton of PC accessories, including headsets, and we've rounded up our picks for the best PC gaming headsets.
One of the upsides of PC gaming headsets is that they tend to also work with one or both of the major video game consoles. Many PC gaming headsets are compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X--some can even be connected to the Nintendo Switch--making them multi-use if you own or ever decide to buy one of the new consoles. In fact, every PC gaming headset we've selected for this guide works with one or both of them. But if you're looking for recs specifically for those console, we have separate picks for the best PS5 headsets, best Xbox headsets, and best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth headphones. For now, here are the best PC headsets for gaming that we've tried.
Best PC Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis 7+
The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ is the latest iteration on SteelSeries wonderful Arctis 7 headsets. It also happens to be the absolute best version for PC thanks to its dedicated 7.1 virtual surround sound designed specifically with PC gaming in mind. The Arctis 7+ has an ultra-comfortable design, with premium earcups and padded steel headband. It connects to PC via a 2.4Ghz USB-C dongle that has a 40-foot range. The Arctis 7+ has convenient on-ear controls, including dials for audio and chat volume. In addition to wonderful, positional game audio with 7.1 surround sound, the Arctis 7+ has a crystal clear stealth microphone that slides into left earcup when not in use.
The Arctis 7+ offers the best combination of performance and price, which earns it our top spot on this list. Out of all of the headsets we've tested for PC, the 7+ remains the most comfortable and the added 7.1 virtual surround sound with this new iteration makes it the perfect pick for PC. You can also use this headset wirelessly with other devices, such as Nintendo Switch, PS5/PS4, and mobile.
Runner Up: Best PC Gaming Headset
HyperX Cloud II Wireless
HyperX’s Cloud II headset is one of the all-time greats, and the company's new wireless variation offers the same excellent audio without the cables. The headset handles everything from gaming to music well, and its battery life and wireless range are very impressive. In our tests, we’ve been able to go more than three days without charging--using them for more than eight hours a day--and move through a three-floor townhouse without losing connection, something we haven’t experienced with any other PC gaming headset.
The microphone also provides quality sound and doesn't pick up much background noise, whether you're typing relentlessly on a mechanical keyboard or cracking open a drink can--your squadmates won't hear a thing. Overall, the Cloud II wireless has become go-to PC headset for gaming, general use, and music. It's compatible with DTS Headphone:X technology as well, which can provide improved audio, including positional tracking.
Best wired PC gaming headset
Creative SXFI Gamer
Creative's Super X-Fi technology is an excellent implementation of virtual surround sound, making the audio from your headset sound like speakers situated in the room around you. This provides an engaging audio experience, especially with first-person games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Rainbow Six Siege. The Creative SXFI Gamer’s superb 3D audio makes the moments when gunfire and explosions are raining down on you sound dangerous and the footsteps of an enemy who thinks they have the upper hand distinct and informative.
The SXFI Gamer also features a number of modes. Super X-Fi mode gives you the full gamut of the surround sound tech, and Battle mode is tuned for gaming-specific settings. You can also turn the technology off entirely if you just want to listen normally.
Best wireless PC gaming headset
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro is the company's best PC gaming headset yet, with an attractive design, lengthy battery life, and comfortable fit that makes listening to the exemplary audio output particularly enjoyable. The BlackShark V2 comes in a couple of different configurations--both wired and wireless--but the wireless Pro model is the highlight. It's one of the most comfortable headsets we’ve tested and features an excellent-feeling knob for volume control.
Best high-end PC gaming headset
SteelSeries Arctis Pro
SteelSeries makes quality headsets, and the Arctis Pro is at the top of their lineup. There's plenty to say about its full sound, comfortable ear cushions, and sturdy metal frame, but its dual-battery system is what clinches this honor. It comes with an audio interface that, in addition to controlling your audio, also charges a battery. When the Arctis Pro's battery life starts to dwindle, all you need to do is swap batteries and you’re good to go--no charging cable required. It also features Bluetooth in addition to 2.4GHz connectivity, so you can listen to your phone and answer calls while you game.
In addition to the wireless version, there’s also a wired model that sounds and feels just as great but obviously doesn’t feature the 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, Bluetooth, or battery system. Both the wired and wireless versions are compatible with DTS Headphone:X technology.
Best for comfort
Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed
If you're looking for a comfortable wireless headset for PC, the Logitech G Pro X is an excellent choice. The G Pro X features soft memory foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband that is wrapped in memory foam as well. As an added bonus, the G Pro X comes with an extra pair of ear cushions that you can easily swap in if the material wears down after extended use.
The Logitech G Pro X wireless headset isn't just comfortable; it's also an extremely high performing PC headset loaded with great features. The G Pro X has custom 50mm drivers that provide pinpoint audio cues and impactful bass. It supports DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound, which makes the audio quality even better. The detachable microphone provides crisp chat, and the on-ear controls are well implemented.
The Logitech G Pro X uses 2.4GHz wireless technology and can run for around 20 hours on a full charge. You can also use the Logitech G Pro X with PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch. Keep in mind that you're locked to stereo sound when not using the headset with PC.
Best build quality
EPOS GSP 670
When it comes to build quality, no one beats EPOS, Sennheiser's gaming brand. The GSP 670 wireless headset feels like something a pilot would wear thanks to both its sturdy design and comfortable fit. It also boasts a superb microphone that flips up when you need to mute your voice or focus on single-player games. Its design is topped off by a switch that lets you pair to Bluetooth devices and hear how much battery life you have left--the headset can last for up to 20 hours on one charge.
Great versatility on a budget
SteelSeries Arctis 1 / Arctis Prime
If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless is a cheaper version of the 7P and 7X. It features the same USB-C dongle that makes it compatible with a wide variety of platforms (including PC) and is surprisingly good for a budget pair of headphones. The Arctis 1 definitely looks and feels cheaper than SteelSeries’ other headsets, but it's arguably one of its most comfortable.
Best cat ear headset for streamers
Razer Kraken Kitty Edition / BT Kitty Edition
When shopping for a new PC gaming headset, it's natural to consider the options that will give you the best sound, the clearest audio, and the most comfortable fit. However, if you're looking for the cutest headset, look no further than the iconic Razer Kraken Kitty, which has become a favorite with streamers since it released. There are two versions of this light-up cat ear headset, and both are solid choices depending on your needs. The original Kraken Kitty is a wired USB headset and features reactive lighting that actually responds to your viewers' emotes, alerts, and other activity. You can also customize your RGB lighting and effects. The Kraken Kitty also features rich THX Spatial Audio, a microphone with active noise cancellation, and cooling-gel ear cushions to prevent overheating over long periods of play, making this PC headset as effective as it is cute.
If you're someone who prefers to go wireless, the newer Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition is a wireless Bluetooth version that features the same adorable kitty ears and RGB lighting, although it has less lighting on the earcups than the original Kitty. The BT Kitty has fewer features than the original headset--it lacks full surround sound audio and stream reactive lighting--but it makes up for it with a lightweight fit, a lower price tag, and the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity.
Best acoustics
Epos H3 Hybrid and H6Pro
The EPOS range of headsets are a solid combination of high quality and affordability, as well as comfort when you place these cans on your head. The EPOS H3 Hybrid features audio mixing with simultaneous bluetooth that allows you to play games while easily chatting with a friend, two individual microphones, and integrated volume control. With the EPOS H6Pro, that stylish headset has a closed acoustic design to seal you off from the world, a detachable microphone, and is compatible with all major platforms.
Best for PlayStation players
Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
Sony's official headset is every bit as stylish as the console itself, plus it can bring some class to your PC. Inside of these cans you'll find hidden noise-canceling microphones, superb sound quality, up to 12 hours of wireless play, and easy-access controls.
Best for Xbox players
Xbox Wireless Headset
Microsoft official headset for the Xbox brand on console and PC, this piece of hardware has spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. With auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption during chats, a comfortable design, and up to 15 hours of battery life, this is one solid headset to have if you're a multi-platform Xbox gamer.
Most stylish
Corsair Void RGB Elite
With a sharp and unique angular design, the Corsair Void RGB Elite also features custom-tuned 50-millimeter high-density neodymium audio drivers, plush memory foam ear pads, and can connect wirelessly to PC, PS4, and PS5.
More Tech Picks From GameSpot
- Best 4K TVs For Gaming
- Best Monitor For PS5, Xbox Series X
- Best Gaming Chairs
- + Show More More Tech Picks From GameSpot Links (5)
- Best Cheap Gaming Monitors In 2022
- The Best PC Gaming Headsets For 2021
- The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers You Can Buy
- The Best VR Headsets In 2020
- The Best Webcam For 2021: Top Picks For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation