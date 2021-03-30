The 25 Best PC Games To Play Right Now

Given PC gaming's lengthy and sprawling history, it would be a challenge to come up with a list of the best PC games of all time. However, if you're just jumping into PC gaming or are looking for some new games to play, we've come up with a list of the best PC games to play in 2021. These games span a wide range of genres and include newer hits Valorant and Valheim as well as tried-and-true classics that remain relevant today, like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Minecraft. PC gaming is quite different from consoles, as your mileage with each game on this list will vary based on your rig. That said, many of the games on this list don't require the latest and greatest graphic cards--they merely help these great games look even better.

With such a massive library of games available for PC players to choose from, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this roundup is missing many worthy games. We've limited our picks to 25 games, but this list isn't static. As more great PC games are released, we'll continue to highlight fresh experiences that we think show off what makes PC gaming so great, whether you play on Steam or another platform. And because you can often find better deals on PC games at stores like Fanatical and GOG, we've included links to those stores where available as well.

Also, note that some of these games are available with Xbox Game Pass for PC. You can get your first month of Ultimate (which includes Game Pass for both console and PC, among other perks) for $1.

