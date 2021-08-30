Best Original Xbox Games Of All Time

It's been nearly 20 years since Microsoft made its foray into console gaming with the Xbox. Many of the most popular Xbox franchises today--including Halo and Forza--made their debut on the rather large black box. Though a bunch of original Xbox games are hard to get a hold of nowadays, some of the best original Xbox games are available to download from the Microsoft Store or can be found on mobile devices, PC, and even modern consoles. We've rounded up the 20 best original Xbox games (in alphabetical order). Round of applause for the gamers who played these games with the "Duke" controller.

