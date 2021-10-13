Best Nintendo Switch Steering Wheels

Right out of the box, the Mario Kart Racing Wheel looks like it was ripped straight out of a turbo-charged go-kart belonging to Nintendo's most bankable plumber. Besides the good looks, this desk-mounted racing wheel comes with everything that you'd expect from hardware for racing games where you aren't lobbing blue tortoise shells of death at rival players. It has flappy pedal shifters on the side of the wheel, traditional pedals for your feet, and a ton of buttons to use, making it more than just the perfect peripheral for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

You can easily plug this moderately-sized beast into the Switch via the USB port on the dock, and the only real drawback is that it has no force feedback to jolt your hands awake when you've taken a turn with too much speed behind you. That small flaw aside, this is easily the best-looking steering wheel on the list thanks to the audacious color scheme that hammers home the Mario Kart affiliation and its ability to be used in other games within the go-fast genre.