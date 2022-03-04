Best Nintendo Switch Docks In 2022

For those who prefer to stick with official accessories, Nintendo's dock that comes with the console is your only option. The official dock is durable and protects the entire display from dust and debris. That said, the dock is rather slim, which can lead to scratches on the front and back of the console (you really should have a good Switch screen protector). While the official dock is the "safest" option, it's hard to recommend if you still have your original dock. For a docking solution for a secondary TV in your home, we're inclined to recommend some of the less expensive options listed below. It's worth noting that the Switch OLED's dock will be wider and have a built-in LAN port, so it will seemingly address the biggest issues of the original.

It's worth noting that the Nintendo Store sells replacement docks for $60, but the storefront is usually sold out (sadly).