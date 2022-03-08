Best Nintendo Switch Accessories In 2022

Whether you're shopping for a controller, headset, or carrying case, it can be hard to make decisions when it comes to Nintendo Switch accessories. There are simply hundreds upon hundreds of accessories to choose from across a bunch of different categories. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch accessories to hopefully make your buying decisions a bit easier. Our list of 20 accessories includes everything from excellent third-party controllers to a graphics upscaler that really does improve the picture on your TV. We aimed to include accessory options from all of the key categories. After all, as a hybrid home and portable console, the Nintendo Switch has a lot of unique accessories to choose from.

The best Nintendo Switch accessories

There are now three main Switch models: the standard Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED. Some accessories, like screen protectors and cases, have separate Switch and Switch Lite versions available. Aside from screen protectors, form fitting cases, and grips, the same accessories that work for the standard Switch should work for the Switch OLED as well.