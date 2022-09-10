Best NBA 2K23 SFs: Top Small Forwards By Rating

NBA 2K23 is finally here, which means it's time to discuss the league's best small forwards. Bird or Erving? Pippen or Hill? Melo or McGrady? This year's list of NBA threes has more depth than you'd think and with the state of Arizona celebrating "Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day", we wanted to find out the answers for ourselves. 2K23 ratings are in the wild and if you're curious about who is on the outside looking in, here's what you need to know about the 10 Best small forwards in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23: Top 10 Small Forwards

Below is Visual Concepts' in-game list of the best threes in NBA 2K23:

Kevin Durant - 96 OVR

LeBron James - 96 OVR

Kawhi Leonard - 94 OVR

Jayson Tatum - 93 OVR

Jimmy Butler - 93 OVR

DeMar DeRozan - 89 OVR

Paul George - 88 OVR

Anthony Edwards - 86 OVR

Khris Middleton - 86 OVR

Andrew Wiggins - 84 OVR

Brooklyn's Kevin Durant thinks his 96 rating has "become laughable," but LeBron James is about to enter his 20th season after a 56-game run with the Lakers in which he posted 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists for a non-playoff contender. Clippers' Kawhi Leonard missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to a partial tear in his right ACL while Paul George hopes the duo can hit their mid-season form early. Boston's Jayson Tatum is still obsessed with giving the Celtics their 18th championship and that's after career highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0) and assists (4.4).

Miami's Jimmy Butler is that dude from the 2020 Finals (despite the new hair) while Golden State's Andrew Wiggins and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton have buried their own flaws to become vital additions in the postseason. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards is a 21-year-old Georgia native who averaged 21.3 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves in 2021-2022 and he's determined to posterize everyone before the All-Star Game. DeMar DeRozan's 89 rating also needs a bump, but that’s only because Deebo posted a career-high in points (27.9) in his first season with the Bulls.

Honorable Mentions

New York's RJ Barrett (84) is up next with Phoenix's Mikal Bridges (83), Toronto's OG Anunoby (81), Detroit's Saddiq Bey (80), Portland's Josh Hart (80), and Orlando's Franz Wagner (80).