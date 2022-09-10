Best NBA 2K23 PFs: Top Power Forwards By Rating

NBA 2K23 is finally here, which means it's time to discuss the league's best power forwards. Barkley or Malone? Duncan or Webber? Dirk or Gasol? This year's list of NBA strong forwards has a lot more talent than you think and with Paolo Banchero being the Rookie Of The Year favorite, we wanted to find out the answers for ourselves. 2K23 ratings are in the wild and if you're curious about who's on the rise, here's everything you need to know about the 10 Best power forwards in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23: Top 10 Power Forwards

Below is Visual Concepts' in-game list of the best strong fours in NBA 2K23:

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 97 OVR

Zion Williamson - 87 OVR

Evan Mobley - 84 OVR

Scottie Barnes - 84 OVR

Draymond Green - 83 OVR

Jaren Jackson Jr. - 83 OVR

John Collins - 83 OVR

Wendell Carter Jr. - 83 OVR

Al Horford - 82 OVR

Julius Randle - 82 OVR

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top and it's far from a surprise--the "Greek Freak" willed Milwaukee to a 51-31 record in 2021-2022 while putting up the kind of numbers (29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds) you'd find on a teacher's chalkboard. Zion Williamson wants to prove critics wrong and get back to the playoffs, and while Draymond Green wants a real HOF badge with the Warriors, Memphis' Jaren Jackson and Cleveland's Evan Mobley are set for breakout seasons for their own cities.

Boston's Al Horford, Atlanta's John Collins, and New York's Julius Randle fill in the blanks left behind by new primaries, but Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. improved his game a season ago as he posted new career highs (15.0 points, 10.5 rebounds) at a decent clip from the floor (52.5%). And then there's the Raptors' Scottie Barnes. The 21-year-old earned Rookie Of The Year hardware with 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 74 games for Toronto and while he's still cheesed about the Sixers' Embiid, Barnes has goals to be a "consistent shooter" that can score at all three levels.

Honorable Mentions

Others include Portland's Jerami Grant (82), San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (82), Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (82), Washington's Kyle Kuzma (81), and Phoenix's Cameron Johnson (80).