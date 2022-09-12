Best NBA 2K23 Cs: Top Centers By Rating

NBA 2K23 is here, which means it's time to discuss the league's best centers. Ewing or Olajuwon? Shaq or Mourning? Jokic or Embiid? This year's list of NBA fives has more depth than you'd think and with Christian Wood aiming to be an All-Star with the Mavericks, we wanted to find out the answers for ourselves. 2K23 ratings are out in the wild and if you're curious about who is on the outside looking in, here's what you need to know about the 10 Best Centers in NBA 2K23.

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

NBA 2K23: Top 10 Centers

Below is Visual Concepts' in-game list of the best fives in NBA 2K23:

Joel Embiid - 96 OVR

Nikola Jokic - 96 OVR

Anthony Davis - 90 OVR

Karl Anthony-Towns - 89 OVR

Rudy Gobert - 88 OVR

Bam Adebayo - 87 OVR

Domantas Sabonis - 86 OVR

Pascal Siakam - 86 OVR

Deandre Ayton - 85 OVR

Jarrett Allen - 85 OVR

Does "The Process" deserve a higher rating? Philadelphia's Joel Embiid turned a four-year, $196 million extension with the Sixers into 30.6 points per game last season, becoming the first center to claim an NBA scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal (1999-2000). Denver's Nikola Jokic is still the league's two-time MVP (2021, 2022) thanks to an absurd stat line of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while the Lakers' Anthony Davis hopes to stay healthy (and relevant) despite injury bugs, persistent trade rumors, and not being named a reserve for February's All-Star Game.

Utah's Rudy Gobert is headed up north, Miami's Bam Adebayo is becoming an offensive threat, Toronto's Pascal Siakam gets buckets at will, and Cleveland's Jarrett Allen is an on-court pest (16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds) that also raises awareness with Basketball Without Borders. Phoenix's Deandre Ayton and Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis are due for breakout seasons, but don't sleep on Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns; the 26-year-old big man won the 2022 NBA Three Point Contest and exited the season as just the fifth center in NBA history to record a 60 point-game.

Honorable Mentions

Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (85) is next up with Boston's Robert Williams III (85), Atlanta's Clint Capela (84), Dallas' Christian Wood (84), and New Orleans' Jonas Valaciunas (83). Other bigs include Nikola Vucevic (83), Jusuf Nurkic (82), and New York's Mitchell Robinson (81).