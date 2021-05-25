The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, And More
Memorial Day sales and deals are starting to kick off, with more discounts coming later this week.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro
$90 (was $130)See at Amazon
HyperX Cloud Alpha S
$100 (was $130)See at Amazon
CLX Pre-Built Gaming PCs
Up to $350 offSee at CLX
Apple Watch Series 3
$169 (was $200)See at Walmart
Lenovo Legion K500
$65 (was $110)See at Lenovo
Memorial Day sales are starting to kick off this week as the US holiday approaches once more, and you can count on being able to take advantage of steep discounts on games and peripherals, among other products. Though some Memorial Day sales won't kick off until Friday or even this coming Monday, many of the best deals are already live now, making Memorial Day a week-long affair for many retailers. For gamers, one of the biggest Memorial Day sales to check out is GameStop's, which has brought a slew of discounts on games, collectibles, and PC peripherals. You can also take advantage of Memorial Day deals at Walmart, Amazon, and more. We'll be updating this story throughout the week as more sales start to go live, but for now, check out the best discounts floating around ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Memorial Day sales 2021
Practically every major retailer is getting in on the action this Memorial Day--if you're just looking to browse everything on offer or shop specific retailers, check out some of the biggest Memorial Day sales happening now below.
- GameStop Memorial Day Sale: Hundreds of game deals, PC accessories, and collectibles
- Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Deals on grills, outdoor furniture, garden supplies, and more
- Walmart Memorial Day Sale:
- Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Officially launches Friday; 4K TV deals available now
- Target Memorial Day Sale: Officially launches this weekend; deals on outdoor furniture available now
- Whirlwind FX Memorial Day Sale: Available Friday; RGB gaming keyboards and peripherals for 20% off with code MEMORIAL
- Casper Memorial Day Sale: 15% off mattresses sitewide (and 10% off everything else)
- Lenovo Memorial Day Sale: Gaming laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, webcams, and more
- HP Memorial Day Sale: Deals on laptops, monitors, and PCs, with limited-time deals each day
Best Memorial Day game deals
GameStop's Memorial Day sale is really leading the way in terms of game deals this year. Below, we've highlighted some of the best games on sale and checked those prices against Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, linking to other retailers for the best price where available. While some retailers are price-matching, GameStop's offering the best price on a lot of games going into Memorial Day weekend, including first-party Switch titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2. You can pick up some recent game releases at a discount for Memorial Day, including Little Nightmares II for $30, Persona 5 Strikers for $33, and It Takes Two for $30. PS5 and Series X owners can also snag the next-gen physical editions of games like Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition ($30) and Assassin's Creed Valhalla ($30) on sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $20 (
$30)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions -- $20 (
$30)
- Cooking Mama: Cookstar -- $30 (
$40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze -- $40 (
$60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 (
$60)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning -- $30 (
$40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $40 (
$60)
- Little Nightmares II -- $30 (
$40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $20 (
$60)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 -- $37 (
$60)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 -- $40 (
$60)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered -- $20 (
$40)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition -- $30 (
$40)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps -- $30 (
$40)
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat -- $30 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Strikers -- $33 (
$60)
- Splatoon 2 -- $40 (
$60)
- Untitled Good Game (physical) -- $30 (
$35)
- XCOM 2 Collection -- $15 (
$20)
- Yoshi's Crafted World -- $40 (
$60)
PlayStation and Xbox
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $30 (
$60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $10 (
$20)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions -- $20 (
$30) | PS4 only
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition -- $30 (
$40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 (
$60)
- It Takes Two -- $30 (
$40)
- Judgment -- $30 (
$40)
- Little Nightmares II -- $20 (
$30)
- Need for Speed Heat -- $20 (
$40)
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat -- $30 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Strikers -- $40 (
$60) | PS4 only
- Red Dead Redemption II -- $30 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 2 -- $18 (
$30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $20 (
$40)
- Untitled Goose Game (physical) -- $20 (
$30) | PS4 only
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $30 (
$60)
Preowned games sale
Buy 2, get 1 free at GameStop
There always seems to be some promotion on preowned games running at GameStop, but the Memorial Day selection is worth checking out. Right now, preowned games under $20 are eligible for a buy two, get one free promotion--add three preowned titles to your cart, and you'll see the full price of the cheapest title slashed off your total cost. Of course, preowned titles are usually cheaper in general at GameStop, so you can end up saving a nice chunk of change if you find any games on your wishlist. Notably, you can snag preowned copies of Little Nightmares II for $19, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $18, and Resident Evil 7 for $13.
The Legend of Zelda: Hylian Crest Switch Case
$10 (was $20)
This neat Nintendo Switch case features a golden Hylian Crest on the front and a gray Guardian-esque design on the side. With a sturdy outer shell, soft interior lining, and a padded cover that protects your Switch's screen, this is an excellent case for traveling with your Switch that should protect it from scratches and other damage. It's on sale for 50% off for Memorial Day.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro
$90 (was $130)
Razer's DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is popular for a reason, featuring a 20K DPI optical sensor for fast response times and reduced cursor drift. It can go for up to 70 hours of gaming and has a lightweight design at just 88g. The DeathAdder V2 Pro is on sale for $90 at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day, $10 cheaper than you'll find it at GameStop.
HyperX Cloud Alpha S
$100 (was $130)
HyperX is getting in on this year's Memorial Day sales with accessory deals of its own. Notably, the Cloud Alpha S wired headset is now at an even $100, $30 off the usual list price. With 7.1 surround sound, adjustable bass, a detachable noise-cancellation mic, and an audio control mixer, the Cloud Alpha S comes with everything you need for an excellent audio experience while gaming on PC.
HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard
$80 (was $110)
The Alloy FPS is a highly customizable gaming keyboard with RGB-backlit keys and dynamic lighting effects, perfect for gaming in dim areas. It features Kailh Silver Speed mechanical switches, an excellent option for competitive gamers who need the fastest response times. The Alloy FPS is both compact and portable with a detachable cable, and its solid steel frame is built to last. You can also save up to three customized profiles to your onboard memory and can take advantage of the keyboard's Game Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover.
CLX Pre-Built Gaming PCs
Up to $350 off
Custom PC brand CLX Gaming is slashing prices on some of its prebuilt gaming PCs for Memorial Day with free upgrades for certain parts, including the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors; the Ryzen 5 3600X (to the 5600X); and more. The sale also offers a way to get your hands on new and hard-to-find graphics cards such as the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3090, which you can incorporate into your builds. You can either purchase CLX's pre-built PCs as is or make customizations to the chassis, core components, and more.
Apple Watch Series 3
$169 (was $200)
Pick up Apple's fourth-gen smartwatch for $30 off at Walmart during Memorial Day. Available for $169, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a built-in GPS and barometric altimeter for tracking your distance and altitude, a particularly helpful feature for those planning to do some hiking or camping this year. You can track various aspects of health and fitness, including your daily workouts, heart rate, and sleep schedule. The Series 3 also allows you to pay using Apple Pay, ping your iPhone during those times when you lay it down and just can't find it, and ask Siri anything just by raising your wrist.
Insignia 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV
$280 (was $320)
We expect Best Buy's full slate of Memorial Day deals will kick off later this week, but you can already shop a sale on cheap 4K smart TVs at the retailer. This 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Smart TV is down to just $280 in the sale, and while you're likely not buying a TV like this purely for gaming, it's a great budget option for a kids' room or gym. It comes with the Amazon Fire interface built in with access to all the top streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.
Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Keyboard
$65 (was $110)
Lenovo's Memorial Day sale features a $45 discount on the Legion K500 mechanical gaming keyboard, which has a minimal, "no-frills" design that's packed with gaming-centric features, including red linear mechanical switches, anti-ghosting, programmable per-key RGB lighting, a tangle-free braided cable, and more.
Lenovo G34w-10 Curved Gaming Monitor
$338 (was $480)
Amazon's beating the price on this monitor featured in Lenovo's own Memorial Day sale, dropping the 34-inch curved display to just $338. The Lenovo G34w-10 is a 1440p, 144Hz monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync to prevent screen tearing and input lag. If you're looking for heightened immersion from your games, this ultrawide (21:9) curved display will help draw you in by enveloping your entire peripheral vision, and its low blue light / flicker-free certification may help protect your eyes over long periods of play.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know So Far
- Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off This June, Company Confirms
- Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What We Expect To See
- + Show More Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals Links (3)
- Best Prime Day Tech Deals: Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, And More To Expect
- Prime Day 2021: How To Get Amazon Prime For Free To Shop The Deals
- 5 Free PC Games Available For Amazon Prime Members In May 2021
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation