Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, And More

Memorial Day sales are starting to kick off this week as the US holiday approaches once more, and you can count on being able to take advantage of steep discounts on games and peripherals, among other products. Though some Memorial Day sales won't kick off until Friday or even this coming Monday, many of the best deals are already live now, making Memorial Day a week-long affair for many retailers. For gamers, one of the biggest Memorial Day sales to check out is GameStop's, which has brought a slew of discounts on games, collectibles, and PC peripherals. You can also take advantage of Memorial Day deals at Walmart, Amazon, and more. We'll be updating this story throughout the week as more sales start to go live, but for now, check out the best discounts floating around ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Memorial Day sales 2021

Practically every major retailer is getting in on the action this Memorial Day--if you're just looking to browse everything on offer or shop specific retailers, check out some of the biggest Memorial Day sales happening now below.

Best Memorial Day game deals

GameStop's Memorial Day sale is really leading the way in terms of game deals this year. Below, we've highlighted some of the best games on sale and checked those prices against Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, linking to other retailers for the best price where available. While some retailers are price-matching, GameStop's offering the best price on a lot of games going into Memorial Day weekend, including first-party Switch titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2. You can pick up some recent game releases at a discount for Memorial Day, including Little Nightmares II for $30, Persona 5 Strikers for $33, and It Takes Two for $30. PS5 and Series X owners can also snag the next-gen physical editions of games like Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition ($30) and Assassin's Creed Valhalla ($30) on sale.

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox