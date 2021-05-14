Best Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Deals And Discounts On Release Day (Xbox, PC)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition released today, May 14, on Xbox, PS4, and PC, letting longtime fans experience the acclaimed sci-fi RPG trilogy all over again while offering a brand-new adventure for those coming to the series for the first time. If you're planning to dive into Mass Effect: Legendary Edition this weekend and haven't bought it yet, there are a few release day deals and subscriptions available that get you the game for less than $60. At the moment, all the best deals are for Xbox and PC--sorry, PS4 and PS5 owners.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PC deals

EA Play Pro subscribers | $15 per month

The best deal on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is exclusive to PC players on Origin. EA Play Pro (previously called Origin Access Premier) is a game subscription service costing $15 per month, and signing up will get you immediate access to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Origin without having to pay the full $60 price tag. Staying subscribed to EA Play Pro for four months is equivalent to the price of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on its own, and you'll have access to dozens of other EA games on PC as well.

Origin | $52.79

If you don't want to opt for the EA Play Pro sign-up, there are some outright Origin discounts available from third-party PC game stores. Both Fanatical and Green Man Gaming have dropped the price of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition to $52.79, down from $60. After checkout, you'll be asked to log into your Origin account for keyless activation.

Steam | $49.80 for ME3 owners

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition isn't discounted outright on Steam and costs $60, but if you own Mass Effect 3 on Steam, be sure to take advantage of a current bundle offer that ends Monday, May 17. If you purchased Mass Effect 3 on Steam after June 11, 2020, when it became available on the platform, you can get 17% off the cost of Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Xbox deals

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S digital code | $50

From now until Sunday--or while supplies last--you can pick up a digital Xbox code for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $50 at Newegg. To take advantage of the deal, add the game to your cart, then apply promo code EMCEWHU22 at checkout to see $10 slashed off the price. You'll receive the digital code via email, which can then be redeemed in the Xbox Store to play on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

EA Play / Game Pass Ultimate subscribers | $54

As always with new releases, EA Play members can get 10% off Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, dropping it to $54. EA Play is included for free with Game Pass Ultimate, and if you're not already a subscriber, you can currently get your first three months for $1. That's an incredible deal for all that Game Pass has to offer.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition compiles Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus over 40 pieces of DLC including promo weapons, armors, and packs. All of the content has been remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD, with improved character models, high-res textures, and other visual enhancements. See our full guide to ways Mass Effect: Legendary Edition differs from the original trilogy and GameSpot's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review-in-progress for more on what to expect. If you're diving in this week, we have a complete Mass Effect: Legendary guide to get you started, including essential tips for beginners and everything returning players should know.