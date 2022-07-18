Best Madden 23 WRs: Top Wide Receivers By OVR Rating

The week of Madden 23 ratings has begun, as EA released the first set of ratings for the wide receiver position. This came in conjunction with revealing that the Oakland Raiders' Davante Adams was the first member of the 99 Club in Madden 23.

Through ESPN, EA revealed the top 10 wide receivers in Madden 23. However, fans can also view every single receiver's rating to start the season. As always, these ratings are subject to change throughout the season, so fans should still hold out hope that their favorite wideout gets a bump after the 2022-2023 season begins in September. For a full look at every single wide receiver's rating in Madden 23, fans can check out EA's website and scroll through the ratings. For a look at the top ten wide receivers in Madden 23, take a look below.

Top 10 WRs in Madden 23

As fans will already know, Davante Adams leads the wide receiver group to start the year. Adams was the only receiver in the 99 Club last season, and that trend has continued in Madden 23. However, there are a couple of receivers right on Adams' tail and they could easily see a bump depending on how they start the upcoming season. The lowest rated receiver in the top 10 is 90, but two other players share that rating as well. Suffice to say, there will certainly be some movement in the top 10 by the end of September.

Here are the top 10 wide receivers in Madden 23:

1. Davante Adams - 99 OVR

The Oakland Raiders landed themselves a generational receiver in Davante Adams, and that's reflected in his rating. This is Adams' third time being in the 99 Club, and while the other two instances were with Aaron Rodgers at QB, Adams should be able to maintain his production with Derek Carr at the helm.

2. Cooper Kupp - 98 OVR

Some might say this is a snub while others will say it's too high. Either way, it's difficult to argue that Cooper Kupp didn't earn this rating with his performance last season. He finished with just shy of 2,000 yards last season and caught an impressive 16 touchdowns. This all culminated in a dominant postseason that ended with Kupp taking home Super Bowl MVP. If Kupp has a strong start to this upcoming season, we could easily see him getting a one-point bump into the 99 Club.

3. Tyreek Hill - 97 OVR

Yet another wide receiver who changed teams in the offseason, Tyreek Hill is arguably the biggest game-changer in the NFL. His speed paired with his route-running makes Hill a lethal threat no matter where he lines up on the field. While having Patrick Mahomes as your QB will certainly make things easier, Hill is confident his new QB in Miami, Tua Tagovailoa, will shine this season. If he's right, then Hill could see an immediate boost to his rating.

4. DeAndre Hopkins - 96 OVR

Despite not playing a full 2021-2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins is still one of the best wide receivers in football. His catching ability is second to none and he should have a nice bounce-back season in 2022 with QB Kyler Murray fully committed to the Cardinals. However, Hopkins is at risk of dropping in rating if he can't replicate his past yard/touchdown averages per game.

5. Stefon Diggs - 95 OVR

Buffalo fans might have wanted him to be higher, but Stefon Diggs comes in at number five on the list, sitting at a 95 OVR rating. Diggs is a crucial part of the Bills' offense and affects it in more ways than anyone else not named Josh Allen. He can be a true game-wrecker for any opposing defense and has one of the best catching stats of any Madden 23 receiver. We could see Diggs surpass Hopkins in the ratings with a strong start to the season.

6. Justin Jefferson - 93 OVR

According to Justin Jefferson, this will be his last season not at the top of the wide receiver ratings. Jefferson recently told Complex that Davante Adams is currently the best WR in the NFL but after this season, it will be him. That's a bold claim, but if it comes true, then Jefferson won't be staying at 93 OVR for long in Madden 23.

7. Mike Evans - 92 OVR

The definition of consistency at the wide receiver position is Mike Evans. The long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneer has put up 1,000-yard seasons since he entered the NFL in 2014. That looked to be in jeopardy a few months ago after QB Tom Brady announced his retirement. As we all know now, though, Brady is back and Evans should have no trouble reaching 1,000 yards again. The question is, will Evans be able to get in the endzone as much as he has in the past? With tight end and redzone target Rob Gronkowski now retired, Evans might actually be able to surpass his 14 TDs from last season.

8. Keenan Allen - 91 OVR

Keenan Allen might be the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL year over year. Since entering the NFL in 2013, the long-time Charger has done nothing but put up strong numbers for a sometimes lackluster offense. However, with QB Justin Herbert continuing to mature and the Chargers' defense improving greatly in the offseason, Allen should see a bump in his numbers from a year ago and more chances to perform.

9. Terry McLaurin - 91 OVR

A somewhat surprising, but well-deserved, entry to the top 10 is Washington Commanders' stud receiver, Terry McLaurin. The Ohio State product has continually gotten better since entering the league and 2022 could be a breakout season. McLaurin has reached close to or over 1,100 yards in back-to-back seasons, but with a new contract and more experience, he should be able to reach surpass that mark in 2022. The early Madden 23 ratings are keeping things cautious with McLaurin to start, though.

10. Amari Cooper - 90 OVR

Rounding out the ratings is the new Cleveland Browns receiver, Amari Cooper. After a successful stint in Dallas, Cooper established himself as a true number one wideout and earned a giant contract with Cleveland. While 90 OVR is nothing to scoff at, Cooper's rating might be the most subject to change out of anyone in the top 10. Cleveland's QB situation is still unresolved with Deshaun Watson's ongoing legal proceedings with the league. If Watson is able to play most or all of the 2022 season, Cooper should be in for a monster year. If Watson is unable to play, though, Cooper's production could fall with whoever the Browns insert at QB.

Honorable Mentions - 90 OVR

There are two additional wide receivers currently sitting at 90 OVR in the ratings: Michael Thomas and Tyler Lockett. Amari Cooper's overall stats were better than these two wideouts, so Madden 23 gave him the nod in the top 10. However, Thomas is rebounding from a lost 2021 season and Lockett remains a deep threat in a depleted Seahawk offense. Both could surpass Cooper depending on what happens with the Browns and Deshaun Watson.

Those are the top 10 wide receivers in Madden 23 to start the 2022 season. EA is revealing the Edge Rushers tomorrow, July 19, so come back to see the top 10 players at that position.