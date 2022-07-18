Best Madden 23 TEs: Top Tight Ends By OVR Rating

Ratings week for Madden 23 is in full swing, as EA has now released the top 10 players for both the wide receiver and tight end groups. In addition to the top 10, every single pass-catching player in Madden, be it wideout or tight end, has been assigned a rating.

The tight end group isn't nearly as competitive as their wide receiver counterparts, but there are some notable players in the top 10. The highest-rated TE is sitting at 98 OVR while the lowest is at 84. The top five tight ends haven't changed much from last season, but there are some new additions in the back half of the ratings that should keep the position interesting throughout the 2022 season. For a full look at every tight end's rating in Madden 23, check out EA's website. The top 10 tight ends in Madden 23 are viewable below.

Top 10 TEs in Madden 23

Unlike previous seasons, there is no tight end in the 99 Club to start the Madden season. While two players are close, EA has left the position out for now. Still, the tight end position is full of intrigue, as it usually is, and the top 10 players are fairly well-chosen this time around.

1. Travis Kelce - 98 OVR

The potent Kansas City Chiefs' offense took a hit when Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami in the offseason. However, as long as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still in KC, the offense will be one of the league's best. Kelce, a 99 Club member last season, could either benefit or be hurt by the absence of Hill. While Kelce should see an uptick in targets this season, he could also be covered by better players now that defenses don't have to account for the speedy Hill. Either way, his 98 OVR is well-earned. The question now is, can Kelce return to the 99 Club in 2022?

2. George Kittle - 97 OVR

There's some debate over who the better tight end is, Kelce or Kittle. The two Tight End University spearheads are fairly neck-and-neck in terms of their Madden 23 stats. However, Kittle has yet to eclipse Kelce as the top TE in the league, at least according to EA. Kelce's QB situation is certainly more favorable than Kittle's, who will see second-year QB Trey Lance take the helm in all likelihood. Still, Kittle seems to always find a way to put up top stats from his position.

3. Mark Andrews - 93 OVR

According to EA, there's a steep dropoff when talking about the top two tight ends compared to the rest of the field. The Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews comes in at 93 OVR, four points lower than Kittle. This comes after a season where Andrews amassed close to 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns. It remains to be seen if Andrews can replicate that type of performance, but it seems EA is banking on the tight end declining in terms of production.

4. Darren Waller - 91 OVR

The Oakland Raiders' Darren Waller could be in for one of the best statistical seasons out of any tight end. While the Raiders did go out and trade for Davante Adams, this could leave Waller open far more than he was last season. Defenses will have to put more attention on Adams, and this will likely benefit Waller greatly.

5. T.J. Hockenson - 89 OVR

Five spots in and we're already out of 90 OVR territory. Detroit's T.J. Hockenson is rated 89 OVR to begin the season, which seems fair given how the tight end declined in production towards the end of last season. If Hockenson can perform as he did at the start of 2021, he could see a bump to 90 OVR.

6. Kyle Pitts - 87 OVR

Kyle Pitts is entering the all-important second season for the Atlanta Falcons. NFL experts are predicting a breakout season for Pitts, who only caught one touchdown last season. It remains to be seen who Pitts' quarterback will be, but regardless, he should be the top option in Atlanta's passing attack. Pitts could see a sizeable bump in his rating with a strong 2022 campaign.

7. Mike Gesicki - 86 OVR

Mike Gesicki quietly put together a nice season in 2021 for the Miami Dolphins, amassing close to 800 yards. He didn't catch nearly as many touchdowns as he did in 2020, but that could change in 2022 with Tyreek Hill now catching passes in the offense. Hill requires a plethora of attention from defenses, which could open up Gesicki in the redzone. It's tough to envision the tight end moving much in the ratings, though.

8. Dallas Goedert - 85 OVR

Goedert took over the tight end position for the Philadelphia Eagles last season after splitting it with Zach Ertz for a few years. The Eagles didn't have the best passing attack in 2021, but Goedert still managed over 800 yards and four touchdowns. Similar production is the current outlook from the tight end in 2022 given his rating.

T9. Zach Ertz - 84 OVR

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Zach Ertz at the trade deadline last season, and the tight end immediately made an impact. While some of that was helped by receiver DeAndre Hopkins being out most of the time, Ertz's rating is fair given that he's on the backend of his career.

T9. Hunter Henry - 84 OVR

The New England Patriots made a huge tight end splash in the 2020 offseason, signing both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to monster contracts. Out of the two, Henry had the far more successful 2021 season, catching 50 balls for nine touchdowns and just over 600 yards. The improved play of quarterback Mac Jones and a stronger Patriots passing attack should only benefit Henry's production in 2022, so 84 OVR could just be a starting point for the tight end.

That wraps up the top 10 tight ends in Madden 23. You can read about who's been inducted into the 99 Club or the top 10 wide receivers in some of our previous Madden 23 articles. Check back tomorrow to see which edge rushers cracked the top 10 of the ratings.