Best Madden 23 RBs: Top Running Backs By OVR Rating

EA has officially revealed the list of top 10 running backs coming in Madden 23. This continues the ratings week festivities, as EA is revealing every rating for a new position group throughout the week. The developers are also unveiling which players have been chosen for the exclusive 99 Club, which you see in a previous article.

For today, we'll be sticking with the running backs, which house some extremely talented players. There's definitely a shake-up in the top 10, with Christian McCaffery being dethroned as the top RB in Madden. Below, you can see the entire top 10 list of RBs in Madden 23. You can also see the full ratings for every running back by going to EA's website.

Top 10 RBs in Madden 23

There aren't too many controversies in the top 10 RBs, which is a departure from the wide receivers and edge rushers that were revealed earlier in the week. However, there are some new faces in the top 10 in addition to the standard running backs that have been atop the NFL for several years.

1. Derrick Henry - 97 OVR

There wasn't much question as to which running back should take the top spot to start Madden 23. Derrick Henry was on a record-breaking tear last season before going down with an injury after 10 games. As long the Tennessee Titans RB can stay healthy, he should be safe atop the ratings.

2. Nick Chubb - 96 OVR

This is Nick Chubb's highest Madden rating to date, and it comes after a career season that saw Chubb lead the Cleveland Browns' sometimes dysfunctional offense. While the Browns' QB situation is still up in the air, Chubb should still see the majority of touches in the backfield despite sharing it with Kareem Hunt.

3. Christian McCaffery - 96 OVR

The previous top running back in Madden comes in at number three this year. Christian McCaffery has certainly had his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons, so his rating will largely depend on whether or not he can stay healthy for Carolina. If he can, new QB Bakey Mayfield will love having McCaffery in the backfield.

4. Jonathan Taylor - 95 OVR

Last season was Jonathan Taylor's coming-out party. The Colts running back had his best season ever, rushing for over 1,800 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. Taylor might not reach those numbers this season, but he should be able to maintain that level of production with veteran Matt Ryan under center for Indianapolis.

5. Dalvin Cook - 94 OVR

Another running back who was plagued with the injury bug last season, Dalvin Cook is still a top-five running back in the NFL, according to EA. He didn't put up his normal numbers last season but a full season should see Cook return to form as the key cog in the Vikings' offense.

6. Joe Mixon - 93 OVR

A trip to the Super Bowl for Joe Mixon has resulted in him receiving more attention than he had ever previously gotten. Mixon led the Bengals' rushing attack last season like he has for the past few seasons. With an ever-improving Cincinnati offense, Mixon might even be able to bump his rating up a tick or two.

7. Alvin Kamara - 90 OVR

As tried and true as a running back there is, Alvin Kamara sees his rating drop by four points in Madden 23. An inconsistent New Orleans offense last season led to Kamara not seeing his usual production output. However, the Saints should have a more stable offense this season.

8. Aaron Jones - 89 OVR

Aaron Jones is an underrated running back that puts up consistently high numbers year in and year out. The Packers have QB Aaron Rodgers back under center in 2022-2023, meaning Jones will continue to be featured in a potent offense.

9. Austin Ekeler - 88 OVR

The main running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, Austin Ekeler should be due for another big season in 2022-2023. EA clearly thinks so as well, as this is Ekeler's highest rating to date (85 OVR in 2021). With a maturing Justin Herbert at QB, Ekeler should continue to make noise out of the backfield as a rusher and pass-catcher.

10. Ezekiel Elliot - 88 OVR

The Dallas Cowboys' main rusher, Ezekiel Elliot sees his Madden rating stay right where it was a season ago. Some might say it's too high, while others will say it's too low. 88 OVR seems like a decent starting point for Elliot, who could be subject to a major change depending on how he starts the season.

That's the list of the top 10 RBs in Madden 23. Keep checking back every day as EA continues to reveal more position groups. You can keep track of everything going on in Madden 23 by looking at our ratings hub.