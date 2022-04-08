Best Lego Games: The Skywalker Saga Joins The List

The Lego game series as we know it today has been around since the release of Lego Star Wars in 2005. Since then, developer TT Games has created more than 20 Lego-based action-adventure games adapted from Star Wars, Harry Potter, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lord of the Rings, and more popular IPs. Up until recently, all of the games in the series have been pretty darn similar. But The Skywalker Saga changes that with revamped combat, deeper exploration and puzzles, and an expansive roster that offers tons of gameplay variety. We've rounded up the best Lego games of all time. While this list isn't ranked, The Skywalker Saga has a great argument for the top spot.

Lego games offer great fun for the whole family, and they also happen to be available on most modern platforms, whether you're gaming on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Easily the biggest and boldest Lego game that Traveler's Tales has produced, the latest Lego Star Wars game is a celebration of all nine mainline films in the Skywalker Saga. Not just bursting at the bricks with all of the content packed into it, this Lego Star Wars saga offers a few nifty gameplay tweaks, some of the best graphics ever seen in the franchise, and side-splitting humor that'll keep adults entertained when they watch their kids play. All fans of Star Wars or Lego games should check out The Skywalker Saga.

Read our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review.

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Long before he was dropping sick metal tracks about how he was the best in his feature film, Lego Batman was a more humble vigilante dedicated to keeping Gotham safe. The first two Lego Batman games were solid caped crusader escapades, but for the threequel, Traveller's Tales took the Dark Knight out of his favorite stomping grounds and into the wider DC Universe. Packed with content, cameos, and a roster of playable characters that bordered on the obscene, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham felt like an entire multiverse had been stuffed into one single game.

Read our Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham review.

Lego City Undercover

Lego had crossed over with every major film property over the years to deliver tongue-in-cheek adventures in those respective universes, but breaching the gaming barrier to interact with industry bad boy Grand Theft Auto? That didn't happen in 2013, but you can't not look at Lego City Undercover and see a game that paid homage to Rockstar's legendary crime sandbox. What Lego City Undercover was though, was a more family-friendly approach to the GTA formula, building a city worth exploring and taking time to establish an original Lego property in the process.

A brisk campaign made for a fun romp, and if you were still playing all by your lonesome in 2017, there was even some co-op madness to indulge once it had been patched into the game.

Read our review Lego City Undercover review.

Lego DC Super-Villains

Having spent years crafting adventures based on the greatest heroes of film and television, it was finally time to embrace a more nefarious side of the DC Universe. Lego DC Super-Villains didn't just focus on the rogues gallery of that comic book universe, it gave you a chance to create your own custom criminal and reluctantly save the day from villains who were worse than the combined might of the Joker, Lex Luthor and Harley Quinn.

With a two-player co-op multiplayer mode to double up on the mayhem, an all-star cast of voice actors pulled from the DC Animated Universe, and a surprising amount of customization options for your rookie villain, being bad never felt this good before.

Read our Lego DC Super-Villains review.

Lego Dimensions

In an age where every form of entertainment is crossing invisible barriers to form almighty metaverses, Lego Dimensions was a natural progression for the franchise. Toys to life games such as Skylanders and Disney Infinity were all the rage for a brief number of years in the 2010s, and not one to miss an opportunity, Warner Bros. Interactive set the wheels in motion to enter that market. And for a while, Lego's presence made it one of the best in that genre. It perhaps arrived a tad too late to the scene, but it was still an impressive feat.

If you'd ever wanted to see what would happen when Lord of the Rings collided with Scooby Doo or what would happen if the Ghostbusters ran into an episode of The Simpsons, Lego Dimensions had you covered. With a portal that you had to build yourself, dozens of pop culture characters that you could collect, and a gameplay formula that stuck to the entertaining basics of the Lego games that came before it, Lego Dimensions had a memorable two-year run before the plug was pulled and it joined the rest of its predecessors in the great toys to life box in the sky.

Read our Lego Dimensions review.

Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4

Harry Potter's entire curriculum has received the Lego game treatment, but the young wizard's formative years at Hogwarts are easily the best out of the two games that were released. Capturing the magic of the films and giving players new twists on the established Lego formula with the use of signature spells, Harry Potter's first adventure effortlessly took you from muggle to seasoned Auror with a faithful recreation of Hogwarts that was stuffed with secrets and home to memorable characters. Wingardium Oh Yeah.

Read our Lego Harry Potter years 1-4 review.

Lego Jurassic World

Everyone loves dinosaurs, and it was only a matter of time before Lego joined forces with Jurassic Park to flex some powerful intellectual property muscles. A game 65 million years in the making--give or take a few epochs--Lego Jurassic World is a typically brilliant showcase of co-op gameplay, side-splitting slapstick, and colorful levels. Leveraging the then four-film series into one package and sticking pretty close to their plots, this was one Lego game that emphasized exploration over combat.

Read our Lego Jurassic World review.

Lego Lord Of The Rings

Lego's journey to Middle-earth and back again is perfect for anyone who wanted a pure fantasy adventure without having to worry about dangerous bladder-compression in the process. While Peter Jackson's films are lengthy epics that redefined blockbuster sagas for the modern era of cinema, the Lego take on the classic tale of a trip to Mordor is a wonderfully breezy highlight reel. All the best moments from the original film trilogy have been kept intact, and combined with tried and trusted gameplay. the end result is a familiar but fun riff on one of Hollywood's greatest film series.

Read our Lego Lord of the Rings review.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Having paid plenty of attention to the DC Universe, a visit to the Marvel Universe was well overdue and Traveller's Tales didn't disappoint when it broke through the dimensional barrier. Fresh off the success of the Avengers in cinemas, 2013's Marvel Super Heroes bridged the gap between the cinematic and comic book worlds of Marvel, throwing ridiculous amounts of characters at players while they explored Manhattan. From the Avengers to the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man, it felt like no character had been left behind in this quirky collection of adventures.

Read our Lego Marvel Superheroes review.

Lego Pirates Of The Caribbean

Swashbuckling piracy on the high seas starring a charismatic rogue? Well, shiver our timbers and grab a cutlass, because that's a nautical formula that slotted perfectly into the Lego adventure template. Set across the first four films, Lego Pirates of the Caribbean has some of the most epic environments ever designed in a Lego game, as well as some of the finest humor to ever set sails on the treacherous oceans of the series. What it lacked in dialogue, Lego Pirates of the Caribbean more than made up for with pure slapstick giggles and memorable levels that made for some thrilling plundering action.

Read our Lego Pirates of the Caribbean review.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

There's no shortage of cosmic battlefields to dive into when it comes to Lego, and out of the many many Star Wars games available, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens has always felt like the most modern incarnation of the series. Effortlessly reconstructing the sequel trilogy's first film with action-packed set pieces and hilarious moments, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens even sneaks in a few nods to the films that came before it, creating a game that's strong in the farce while fleshing out the overall story to tie up several loose ends.

With Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga still a 2022 game that looks set to be the most ambitiously massive spin on why you should never adopt a pod-racing prodigy from Tatooine, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens still stands as a charming adaption of a film set in a galaxy far, far away.

Read our Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens review.

Lego Worlds

Lego at its best has always been about seeing just how far your imagination can take you, and Lego Worlds was that idea executed in a way that gave players almost unlimited access to the building blocks of their dreams. Clearly inspired by Minecraft, Lego Worlds never managed to dethrone Mojang's blocky juggernaut from its throne, but there's no denying that this particular entry in the Lego franchise was a colorful and ambitious sandbox that was regularly updated with free DLC.

Even in its current form, Lego Worlds is still worth diving into, purely for the pleasure of having a massive toy box that you can play around in and not have to worry about cleaning up afterwards.