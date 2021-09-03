Best Labor Day Game Deals: Ratchet & Clank, Mass Effect, Demon's Souls, And More

With the holiday weekend almost here, major retailers are discounting a wide variety of games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Now's your chance to save on hit releases from 2021, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5, Scarlet Nexus, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Most of the game deals we've highlighted here should be available all weekend, but there's always a chance that some could sell out. We've linked to Amazon when possible, but make sure to check other retailers--namely Best Buy and Walmart--if the game you're looking for is out of stock.

In addition to Rift Apart, PS5 owners can grab other noteworthy exclusives such low prices. Demon's Souls is slashed to $45, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is $30. We've rounded up the best Labor Day game deals below.

Best Labor Day game deals