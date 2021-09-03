The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Labor Day Game Deals: Ratchet & Clank, Mass Effect, Demon's Souls, And More
There are plenty of great Labor Day game deals, including the first discount on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5.
With the holiday weekend almost here, major retailers are discounting a wide variety of games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Now's your chance to save on hit releases from 2021, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5, Scarlet Nexus, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Most of the game deals we've highlighted here should be available all weekend, but there's always a chance that some could sell out. We've linked to Amazon when possible, but make sure to check other retailers--namely Best Buy and Walmart--if the game you're looking for is out of stock.
In addition to Rift Apart, PS5 owners can grab other noteworthy exclusives such low prices. Demon's Souls is slashed to $45, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is $30. We've rounded up the best Labor Day game deals below.
Best Labor Day game deals
- Demon's Souls -- $45 ($70)
- Marvel's Avengers -- $20 ($40)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $30 ($50)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition -- $50 ($70)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition -- $39 ($60)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $45 ($60)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -- $10 ($40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $60 ($70)
- Scarlet Nexus -- $40 ($60)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate -- $33.88 ($40)
- Tales of Arise (digital) -- $50 ($60) with promo code EMC2AZ9Z326
