Best Intel Gamer Days Deals At Amazon, Best Buy, Razer, And More
From high-end Razer laptops to entry-level desktops, here are the best Intel Gamer Days deals.
The annual Intel Gamer Days are here once again, offering huge discounts on gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories until September 4. Beyond price cuts, you can head over to the official Intel website to check out a bunch of other festivities, including livestreams and giveaways.
If you're looking to upgrade your current rig, now is a great time. A wide variety of retailers are joining in on the Intel Gamer Days action, with Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, and others listing some of their best Intel-based products with steep price cuts. We've scoured all their catalogs for the best deals, and you'll find the highlights listed below.
Amazon Intel Deals
Laptops are the star of Amazon's deals. And if you're seeking an affordable (and portable) gaming machine, consider checking out the Acer Nitro 5. It's available for less than $700 and features an RTX 3050. It's not the most powerful card in the RTX 30 lineup, but it's a great deal with this new reduced price. If you need something a bit more robust, you can step up to the Asus ROG Strix Scar and its RTX 3060 for $1,600.
- Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050) -- $695 ($
840)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3060) -- $1165 ($
1300)
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3060) -- $1600 ($
1800)
- Asus TUF Gaming F15 Laptop (GTX 1650) -- $600 ($
770)
- Victus by HP Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) -- $700 ($
980)
Razer Intel Deals
Razer has more than Intel products on sale, with a bunch of high-end headsets, keyboards, and more joining in on the Intel Days celebration. Also note that the laptops listed below come with a games bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (when it launches, of course), Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt, and Total War: Warhammer III.
- Razer Blade 15 Base Model (RTX 3060) -- $1550 ($
1800)
- Razer Blade 15 Bundle V2 Essentials (RTX 3070Ti) -- $3000 ($
3310)
- Razer Blade 17 Bundle V2 Essentials (RTX 3070Ti) -- $3200 ($
3560)
- Razer Huntsman Elite Keyboard -- $150 ($
200)
- Razer Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock -- $100 ($
150)
Best Buy Intel Deals
Laptops and desktops are both strongly represented at Best Buy. You'll also find the Intel Core i7-12700K on sale for $370, down from $420. Also keep in mind that select products come with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2--which launches on October 28. Most of the steep price cuts at Best Buy are on products that are already well over $1,000, so give this one a look if you're in the market for a high-end rig.
- Acer Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop -- $1850 ($
2300)
- Asus ROG Gaming Desktop (RTX 3060) -- $1275 ($
1500)
- HP Omen Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060) -- $1400 ($
1700)
- Intel Core i7-12700K Desktop Processor -- $370 ($
420)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060) -- $1300 ($
1700)
GameStop Intel Deals
GameStop's catalog isn't as sweeping as some other retailers, but there are still a few good discounts to be had. This includes a $230 discount on the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (which is equipped with an RTX 3070Ti) and an RTX 3080Ti rig for less than $2,000.
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 3070Ti) -- $2100 ($
2330)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Desktop (RTX 3060) -- $1000 ($
1300)
- HP 800 G2 Gaming Desktop (RX 6500 XT) -- $850 ($
900)
- iBuyPower Trace Desktop (RTX 3080Ti) -- $1840 ($
3200)
- MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) -- $1000 ($
1150)
Walmart Intel Deals
The ultra-premium MSI GP66 Leopard Gaming Notebook is getting one of the biggest discounts at Walmart, down to $1,800 from its usual $2,400. If you don't need all the power offered by the RTX 3080, you can find an affordable iBuyPower rig for just $550--which could be a good way to start gaming while slowly upgrading its components.
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (RTX 3060) -- $700 ($
848)
- HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050Ti) -- $1000 ($
1220)
- iBuyPower Gaming Desktop (GT 730 2GB) -- $550 ($
700)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gaming Laptop (RTX 3070Ti) -- $1600 ($
2020)
- MSI GP66 Leopard Gaming Notebook (RTX 3080) -- $1800 ($
2400)
Microsoft Intel Deals
Much of Microsoft’s Intel Days deals have already sold out--and right now you’re left with only two options. Both clock in at less than $1,000, making these great options for folks seeking a mid-range laptop with a new RTX GPU inside.
- Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop (RTX 3050) -- $750 ($
1000)
- Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) -- $780 ($
1060)
Newegg Intel Deals
Newegg has some great deals on Intel processors, including the Core i9-11900K, which can be had for just $320, down from $610. You'll need to make sure you check the promo code box at checkout for many of the deals below, but as long as you remember to do that, you can snag some great gear for some of the lowest prices of 2022.
- Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050) -- $800 ($
1000)
- Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 (RTX 3070Ti) -- $1600 ($
2350)
- iBuyPower Gaming Desktop (RTX 3070) -- $1860 ($
2350)
- Intel Core i9-11900K -- $320 ($
610)
- Intel Core i7-11700K -- $280 ($
420)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation