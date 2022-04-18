Best Incantations In Elden Ring

In previous From Software games, Faith builds never quite made it to S tier status. However, Elden Ring's closed network test showed off a handful of truly broken Incantations that made the community wonder if Faith would finally see its time in the sun. Now that the dust has settled, its clear that while Incantations might not quite stack up against the raw power of Sorceries, they more than make up for it with utility and versatility, making Faith builds a viable strategy to get you through the PvE experience and even into PvP.

Here are the top 10 Incantations in Elden Ring. Rather than focus on raw power alone, we've taken into consideration ease of use, functionality, and how early in the game you can get your hands on the spells.

Lightning Spear

Lightning Spear is one of the most crucial Incantations to add to your toolbox early. With a modest FP cost, great range, and quick windup time, it is among the best ways to pick off smaller enemies in a group from a distance, or lure out bigger threats to take on one at a time. With this in your arsenal, you can get through the whole game without ever having to rely on throwing knives or arrows. Beware of the windup animation, though; your character will take a large step forward upon releasing the bolt, which can send you right off a cliff if you're not careful.

You'll find the spell in the Dragon Cult Prayerbook, dropped by a knight near the Artist's Shack in Liurnia of the Lakes. Hand it in to Brother Corhyn or Miriel, Pastor of Vows to purchase.

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail

All three Crucible Incantations are playable, but Aspect of the Crucible: Tail is the best of the bunch. It deals heavy Strike damage to break through tough armor sets, and can even be charged up to add a heavier, wider-reaching follow-up swipe to the attack. The timing can be a bit tricky to nail down, but once you do, Aspects of the Crucible: Tail can be one of the most effective offensive spells against both single enemies and groups through the early and mid-game. It's even buffed by Crucible armor!

Getting your hands on the spell won't come easy, however. It's dropped by the Crucible Knight in the Stormhill Evergoal, which is easily one of the toughest fights you'll encounter early on in Limgrave.

Rotten Breath

If there's one Dragon Communion Incantation you'll want access to in Elden Ring, Rotten Breath is it. Inflicting devastating amounts of Scarlet Rot over a large area in seconds, it can make some of the toughest fights in the whole game feel like a joke. Even Radahn will be vanquished by the spell on its own, for example. The long windup time can leave you vulnerable, so getting it off must be timed carefully. But once you do, get some distance and let the status effect do all the work. Rotten Breath-and-run is a cheesy strategy you'll want access to until the credits roll.

You can get the spell for a single Dragon Heart from the Dragon Communion Alter.

Flame, Cleanse Me

While not the flashiest of all the Incantations on this list, Flame, Cleanse me is arguably the most important utility spell in the game. It alleviates buildup and cures both Poison and Scarlet Rot for a negligible FP cost. Some of the hardest environmental challenges (Lake of Rot, for example) and bosses (see: Melania) in the game are made so by endlessly inflicting you with these deadly status effects. Having a way to quickly cure yourself without relying on consumables like Boluses is truly invaluable.

Find the spell in the Fire Monk camp near the Church of Vows in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Bestial Sling

With a wildly quick windup and one of the lowest FP costs of all spells in the game, Bestial Sling is the best Bestial Incantation. It spreads out after casting, making it a viable way to deal with groups of enemies in PvE, and is also a great way to stagger PvP opponents and punish them for getting too close and aggressive. Super cheap and spammable, Bestial Sling is a must-have offensive Incantation. Pair it with the Clawmark Seal or Stonebarb Cracked Tear to increase the already high Poise damage it is capable of inflicting.

You can pick up the spell from Gurranq, Beast Clergyman after delivering your second Deathroot.

Frenzied Burst

Frenzied Burst is one of the hardest spells in the game to dodge. After a modest windup, it fires an incredibly fast laser beam from the caster's eyes, causing Madness buildup and capable of hitting targets a substantial distance away. It's a solid option for picking off enemies from afar in PvE, but where Frenzied Burst really shines in PvP. You can keep your distance and keep your opponent on the defensive, forcing them to worry about dodging the next burst rather than employing their own offensive strategy.

Frenzied Burst is dropped by a Teardrop Scarab South of the Church of Inhibition in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Erdtree Heal

If you want to play with a heal spell, there's no better choice than Erdtree Heal. It might have a high Faith requirement (42) and FP cost (65), but it's worth it with the massive amount of HP it restores. The spell is especially useful in cooperative play, as it heals both your character and any nearby allies you're playing with.

After defeating Malekith, Black Blade of Death, head back to the Queen's Bedchamber in the Leyndell to find the spell.

Swam of Flies

It's no secret that Bleed is one of the most broken strategies in Elden Ring, and Swarm of Flies is part of what makes it so. Unleashing a homing swarm of bloodflies before the caster that inflicts the Hemorrhage status effect on the enemy it connects with, Swarm of Flies is the best Incantation for any Bleed build with the Faith to cast it. A great strategy is to start chipping away with the spell from a distance, then finish the enemy off with your weapon of choice (we recommend Rivers of Blood) once the buildup meter has filled. Pair it with the White Mask or Lord of Blood's Exultation for extra devastating effect.

You can find Swarm of Flies on a corpse just north of the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace in Mohgwyn Palace.

Ancient Dragon's Lightning Strike

Ancient Dragon's Lightning Strike is capable of dealing some of the highest damage over a large area of any Incantation in the game. The spells brings down a flurry of red lightning strikes, hitting whatever enemy you were locked onto, and dealing massive AOE damage all around them. Even in the late game, you can clear out whole mobs with a single cast. At only 36 FP, it is the best bang for your buck when facing swarms of enemies in PvE.

The spell is found in the Ancient Dragon Prayerbook in the Crumbling Farum Azula. Turn it in to Brother Corhyn or Miriel, Pastor of Vows to gain access.

Giantsflame Take Thee

If you're looking for the best fireball in the game, look no further than Giantsflame Take Thee. The spell hurls a massive fireball at the target, capable of taking out multiple enemies caught in its path and causing a massive AOE explosion where it lands. Given the number of bosses weak to fire throughout Elden Ring, Giantsflame Take Thee is certainly an Incantation you'll want access to. It might not be as flashy as Flame of the Fell God, but it's cheaper, quicker to cast, requires less Faith, and is ultimately the best spell for fire mages.

To gain access, you'll need the Giant's Prayerbook. Find it on top of Guardian's Garrison in the Mountaintop of the Giants.